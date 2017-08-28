Vino Di Sedona hosts live entertainment

Get your Labor Day weekend started early at Vino Di Sedona with entertainment by local musician Winter on Wednesday, August 30, 7-10 PM. Winter is a vocalist and guitarist with a mesmerizing voice. She calls her unique music style Mystical Americana and Electronica.

Vino Di Sedona welcomes back lifelong musician, Sutton James Papanikolas, August 31, 7-10 PM. He has recently embarked on his first official solo endeavor. The San Diego Music Award-nominated singer/songwriter recently relocated from the sunny beaches of San Diego to the eclectic and scenic mountain town of Flagstaff, Arizona. SJP — known for fronting groups including Shaggin’ Wagon, Help I’m Alive, and most recently, Neighbors To The North — is a lover of all periods and styles of music. Even though his most recent efforts fit quite nicely within the indie-folk/alt-country genres, the spirit of rock n’ roll will always be alive and well in his songwriting, as well as his engagingly energetic live shows. - Dustin Lothspeich San Diego Uptown News / SoundDiego.

Friday Night, September 1, brings New England born and raised Pat Beary, 7-10 PM. Beary took to the guitar while recuperating from surgery to reconstruct a badly broken right arm. He spent his formative years playing in coffeehouses across Connecticut and Massachusetts. His ersatz playing technique, later tempered with a performing arts school education, led to a particularly engaging style of songwriting. Beary has recently found great inspiration in the work of Tom Waits, Wilco, Ben Folds, and M. Ward. In his own work, he strives for honesty. An unintentional, but seemingly strict policy of a “non-fiction-only” body of work has created a history of bursts of songwriting at odd intervals. Beary performs solo as well as with a full, noisy electric band, the Twang Machine.

Saturday afternoon wine tasting at Vino Di Sedona on September 2 is accompanied by music by local musician Bill Barns. Barns’ music contributes to a relaxing and enjoyable atmosphere and adds to your wine tasting experience. Barns is best known for his role in the Celtic trio, The Gaelic Dogs.

Formed in Sedona, Saffire is quickly becoming a name everyone knows, and they are performing at Vino Di Sedona on Saturday Sept 2, 7-10 PM. Saffire is a straight-up quality Rock & Roll trio with a wide and far-reaching repertoire. Their sound is authentic and driving ~ featuring complex rhythms, soulful melodies and spirited contrapuntal intricacies. The music consists of a unique variety of tunes, from classical composers such as JS Bach, Leo Brouwer and Isaac Albeniz to R & R legends like Fleetwood Mac, Queensryche and Santana. People are amazed and often comment on the original and mesmerizing flavor and continuity this wide array of music has.

Though Gina Machovina (classical concert guitarist and singer-songwriter) has only known TJ Brennan (percussion/harmonica/sax) since October of 2016, the musical symmetry between them is unmistakable.

“I couldn’t have been more happy than the day TJ walked into one of my performances, began beating the table to an original of mine, and asked where my drummer was. I told him that he (TJ) was a bit late, but could jump in anytime.”

A week later, the duo played a gig and people thought they’d been jamming together for years! The show ended an hour late as the encores kept coming.

Of TJ, Gina says he is an incredibly talented and intuitive player. “He senses what I’m going to play even before I do! And did I mention how fun this is?”

Over the past few months, it has become blatantly evident that Saffire needed a bassist. Al Hinojoza boldly stepped-up, bought a bass guitar, and began learning the instrument, under the grueling and often brutal instruction of wife Gina ~ and moving at Mach 3 none-the-less! Thanks Al, we needed you!

It’s Sunday-Funday with music by Rick Busbea at Vino Di Sedona September 3, 6-9 PM. Rick puts on a high-energy show playing a lot of familiar tunes by the likes of Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett and Jim Croce. After re-locating to Sedona from Los Angeles just two and a half years ago, Rick is becoming one of Sedona’s favorite musicians. If you are not at Vino Di Sedona on Sunday nights, you are missing out!

Music Monday on Labor Day (September 4) features amazing, upbeat music by guitarist/singer Tim Young. Before moving to Sedona, Tim had a thirty-year music career in NYC where he performed hundreds of shows and released three CD’s. He was raised in the heyday of AM top forty radio and the Folk music boom, his inspirations are everyone from Bob Dylan, Joan Baez and Arlo Guthrie to The Beatles, Sex Pistols, Ramones, Cars and Nirvana.

Instrumentally, Tim is a stand out rhythm guitarist, both acoustic and electric. He has composed music and songs for TV and several independent films. Tim’s lyrics are inspired by personal relationships, politics, the bar scene, and the music business. Music on Monday starts at 6 PM. Sedona’s best Open Mic night, hosted by Dan Rice is every Tuesday, 6-10 PM, at Vino Di Sedona.

Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars like KB Bren, Jim French, Rick Busbea, Randy J, Walt Young, Lisa Hart, Vickie Moyer, and Dave Rice who frequently play at Open Mic.

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer, is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona.

For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682