Sedona Arts Center’s Special Exhibition Gallery presents “What Is The Meaning Of This” – a 35 Year Retrospective of the Art of Paul Gazda, from Sept. 1-10.

The exhibit will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The public is invited to attend the free Opening Reception on Friday, Sept. 1 from 5-8 pm. – refreshments will be served.

Made possible by a grant from the Puffin Foundation, “What Is The Meaning Of This” highlights Gazda’s technically and conceptually innovative style which has evolved over the last 35 years from simple photo collages of landscapes to complex mixed media assemblages that deal with ideas.



Fresh and vibrant examples from each of these artwork periods and series – which touch on politics, science, ethics, history and philosophy – will be presented.

Reflecting on how rapidly the style of his work has evolved, Gazda says “I was always fascinated by materials, media and possibilities … and kept asking myself ‘what happens if…?’ I think what is most significant (about the artwork) are the ways I have found to express my ideas, and my not being afraid to push boundaries or move beyond. It’s not that I had ideas that hadn’t been expressed in some way before; but my unique way of expressing them and using different media, draws people in.”

Bonnie Hartenstein and Ellen Kamerling will explore Gazda’s spirit of adventure and risk-taking in a Gallery Talk on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 2-3 p.m., which is free and open to the public. Bonnie and Ellen are both renowned for their unique interactive discussion method that helps viewers discover and reflect on artistic concepts.

Gazda’s art has been exhibited both here and abroad, including four solo exhibitions at Arizona’s West Valley Museum and New York’s Phoenix gallery, and has attracted the attention of New York art dealers, and curators.

For more information, contact Paul Gazda at (928) 284-0955, or gazda@gazdaart.com.