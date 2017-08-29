Clarkdale reschedules interviews for vacant council seat

CLARKDALE – Interviewing candidates for the seat vacated by Councilmember Curt Bohall will have to wait – the special council meeting scheduled for this week was cancelled. The meeting was rescheduled to Sept. 5 at 3 p.m.

A clerical error on the official meeting notice stated the meeting was scheduled for Tuesday Aug. 28. Due to the Tuesday being the 29, the Clarkdale Council rescheduled in order to comply with the Arizona Open Meeting Law and give the public full legal notice of the correct meeting date and time.

“We apologize for the confusion and inconvenience,” the cancellation notice read.

The Sept. 5 meeting will be held in the Clark Memorial Clubhouse Men’s Lounge at 19 N. Ninth Street in Clarkdale. The applicants are Debbie Hunseder, Ben Kramer, Tommy Nester and Aileen Smart, all of Clarkdale. Members of the public may attend.

The Clarkdale Council has requested that applicants not sit in on each other’s’ interviews, but the interviews are public, so the choice ultimately lies with the candidate.

Debbie Hunseder, the first scheduled interviewee, has lived in Clarkdale for 13 years. She is currently a planning and zoning commissioner for Clarkdale. Hunseder is also a member of the Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance.

Second on the schedule, Ben Kramer is employed by the City of Cottonwood Fire Department. A resident of Clarkdale his entire life (aside from his time in Tucson getting his degree in Regional Development), he works full time as a firefighter and paramedic. Kramer has been serving on the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System board for both Clarkdale Police Department and City of Cottonwood Board Fire Department. He is also currently on the Community Services Commission for Clarkdale and previously the Library Advisory Board.

Tommy Nester sits on the Clarkdale Public Safety Board as an elected officer. He served on a Community Council in Amberg, Germany from 1991 to 1993 as the Commanders Senior Enlisted Advisor. Nester is also a volunteer of many positions for the Veterans of Foreign Affairs. He has been a Boy Scout Master, Color Guard and Honor Guard for over twenty years.

Aileen Smart is a business owner of Smart Window Creations Inc. and is a past President of the Sedona-Verde Valley Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners, as well as several organizations in Sedona. She is also a member of the Clarkdale Cottonwood Tourism Committee, the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce and the Sedona Chamber of Commerce. Smart is also a sponsor for the Northern Arizona Professional Women’s Group in Cottonwood.

Each candidate will be given an allotted time of 40 minutes for their public interviews.