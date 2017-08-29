Obituary: Patsy Beyette

Patsy Beyette of Cottonwood AZ, born April 21, 1940 passed from this life on August 23, 2017 at the age of 77.

In addition to her parents Blanche and David Killian, Pat was preceded in death by her sister Connie Mae Killian and two sons Troy Beyette and Robert Beyette Junior.

Pat was survived by her loving husband of 58 years Robert Beyette Senior, Brother Larry Killian, her Brothers and Sisters-in Laws and her Children, James, Larry, Shawne, Jackie, Tony, Christina and Stormy and their families which included 25 Grandchildren and 21 Great-Grand-children. Pat also left behind Countless Friends who she Considered Family.

Pat always wanted people to know she was “Nobody’s Patsy!” Pat leaves us all with beautiful memories and will forever be missed and in our hearts.

Information provided by survivors.