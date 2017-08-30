New Harvest at Javelina Leap Vineyard in Page Springs

In an annual ritual, employees and volunteers covered the Javelina Leap Vineyard in Page Springs Monday morning picking bunches of grapes iat sunrise.

Owner and winemaker Cynthia Snapp said the small vineyard utilizes all employees and a stable of about a dozen volunteers on harvest day to pick grapes on their 10-acre vineyard in Page Springs. They also have two other vineyards outside the Verde Valley. The two months during harvest season can be busy as the local winery has to harvest grapes, process them, put them in barrels, bottle and label them and sell their wine at their on-site tasting room.

Snapp said Javelina has been growing grapes for 12 years and was one of the first to plant grapes and make wine in Page Springs, explained Snapp. Now the Arizona wine industry is booming, she added.