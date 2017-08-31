Obituary: Darlene Yaun 1934-2017

Darlene Yaun, 83 of Cottonwood, passed away on July 17, 2017. She was born on April 7, 1934 in Portland, OR to Fluke and Mary Schilling.
Darlene is survived by her son Steven Lee Norris; daughter Donna M. Bloom (Todd) of Cottonwood; sister Vivian Sitherwood; 6 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 2021 E. Fir Street in Cottonwood on September 23, 2017 at 10:00am.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
