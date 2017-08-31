Obituary: Diane Winona Dickison 1940-2017

Diane Winona Dickison of Camp Verde, was peacefully called home by her Lord and Savior on Aug. 28th 2017.

Diane was born in Flushing, New York on Oct. 23rd 1940 along with he twin sister Susan.

Diane and her husband Franklin Dickison were married and resided in Camp Verde for 51 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband Frank, her granddaughter Amy Graves, and many loved ones.

She is survived by her sons, Steve (Debbie) Dickison, Lance (Michele) Dickison and her daughter Kimberlee Dickison, all of Camp Verde. Sisters Susan Welch of Camp Verde, Ruth Maynard of Colorado, sister-in-law Barbara Rowon of Camp Verde as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be on Sept. 2nd at First Assembly of God Church located at 918 General Crook trail, Camp Verde.

A public viewing will be held at 12 noon with the service following at 1pm.

Information provided by survivors.