Obituary: Donald K. Lamb Sr. 1935-2017

Donald K. Lamb Sr., 81, of Cottonwood, passed away in Peoria on Friday August 18, 2017. He was born on October 20, 1935, in Hopeville, Iowa, to Harry and Lillian Swaim Lamb.

Don attended Afton High School then the University of the State of New York and received his Associates Degree in Arts.

He served his country in the US Army with two tours in Vietnam.

He worked for the Army for 26 years, 10 years at Cottonwood Village and 8 years for the US Postal Service in Cottonwood.

He was a member of the Warrant Officer Association for 45 years (a military organization). For his service in the military he was awarded the Legion of Merit, Army Commendation Medal with Second Oak Leaf Cluster, the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal – Cuba, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Bronze Star Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster.

Don enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, AZ Ghost Towns and exploring Arizona.

Don was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Lillian Lamb and brother Dale Lamb. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Mary L. Lamb of Cottonwood; sons Donald K. Lamb Jr. of Cottonwood, Harry Lamb of Granville, OH and Danny Lamb of Osceola, IA; daughters Mary L. Lamb Jr. of Cottonwood and Debbie Hites (Eric) of Osceola, IA; sisters Norma Thompson of Thayer, IA, Faye Leeps of Thayer, IA and Shirley Allison (Melvin) of N. English, IA; 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on November 30, 2017, time and location TBA.

Contributions may be made in Don’s name to any veteran (military) group.

