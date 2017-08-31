Walk on the Wild Side: Javelina, mountain lion, bobcat, coyote, deer – your backyard could also be their stomping grounds

VERDE VALLEY – The lush-yet-rugged beauty of the Verde Valley landscape is home to all sorts of wildlife.

And some critters might find your backyard simply irresistible.

Depending on the creature and what it is doing, this can be a delight, a nuisance, or a nightmare.

Some animals that have been spotted by your neighbors include javelina, mountain lion, bobcat, coyote, and deer.

Javelina

Bio: Not some pig; this animal is a member the peccary family - a group of hoofed mammals originating from South America. Larry Phoenix, Arizona Game and Fish Dept. Field Supervisor, Flagstaff Region, said javelina are one of the most common animals in the Verde Valley and Sedona. They form herds of two to more than 20 animals and rely on each other to defend territory, protect against predators, regulate temperature and interact socially, according to AZGFD. Their travel corridors consist of washes and areas of dense vegetation, for which the Verde Valley is famous. They love the night, but will be active during daylight hours on cold days. These dense critters weight between 40 and 60 pounds.

Habits: What’s the smell? That skunky odor is coming from the scent gland on the back of the javelina. Members from the same herd stand side-by-side and rub each other’s scent glands with their heads, according to AZGFD. They use scents to identify animals from different herds. No javelina can resist a juicy piece of fruit hanging from cactus. Phoenix said the critters are attracted to gardens, vegetation, and bird feeders in backyards. He recommends maintaining a fenced yard to keep them out.

Safety tips: Do not feed them. Javelina occasionally bite humans, but most incidents are associated with people providing them with food. It also makes them bolder. Keep pets on one side of the fence, and the javelinas on the other. It’s not a predatory animal, said Phoenix, but it will become defensive when cornered or protecting their young. Defensive behavior includes charging, teeth clacking, or a barking, growling sound, said AZGFD. Dogs and coyotes are natural predators of javelina, and they can seriously hurt or kill each other. They inadvertently attract mountain lions, because mountain lions prey on javelina.

Mountain lion

Bio: These big, beautiful cats are found throughout Arizona and are most common in rocky or mountainous terrain. Shy and elusive; they are rarely seen. However, AZGFD estimates the state’s mountain lion population is robust and at 2,500 to 3,000 in Arizona. They are solitary creatures with the exception of females with kittens or breeding pairs. Has there been one in your backyard? Tell-tale signs include 3-5 inch wide tracks, large segmented cylindrical droppings, and partially eaten prey covered with brush or dirt. They weigh between 70 and 150 pounds.

Habits: Don’t expect a roar from this lion. They rarely make vocal noises, unless during breeding season or when threatened. Kittens stay with mom for about 18 months. A mountain lion can live up to 13 years in the wild, but most average less than six years, said AZGFD. True athletes, these cats can jump 20 feet vertically and 40 feet horizontally in a single leap. Deer is a staple in their diet, but they also prey on javelina, bighorn sheep, elk, small mammals, and occasionally livestock and pets. They are active during dusk and dawn.

Safety tips: Mountain lions are predators. They are capable of seriously injuring or killing humans and pets. The Verde Valley is very rural, said Phoenix. Mountain lions frequent the area because deer do, he explained. These cats are attracted to water sources, like a backyard pond, and visiting backyard critters. Mountain lions don’t go looking for pets; they look for natural prey. However, it is important keep pets safe by walking them on a leash, not letting them out at night, and not letting them roam outside. AZGFD recommends closely supervising children when they play outdoors. Avoid feeding wildlife to prevent prey and inadvertently, mountain lions, from coming into your yard.

Bobcat

Bio: Bobcats are common throughout the state at all elevations. But they especially love rimrock and chaparral areas, and more rural areas where food is readily available, such as the Verde Valley. These cats are typically seen alone, but groups may consist of mating pairs, siblings, or mothers with kittens. Bobcats are most active around sunset and sunrise. It is not uncommon to find one napping under a shrub in a brushy backyard, said AZGFD. A bobcat will defend a territory of one to 12 square miles. Larger than the house cat, they weight between 15 and 35 pounds.

Habits: These short-tailed cats mate from February to March. Moms have an average litter of two to three kittens, usually born from April to early June, said AZGFD. Kittens stay with their mother for about seven to 12 months, and will live to be 10 to 15 years-old. Bobcats are carnivorous and generally feed on small mammals and birds (includes domestic birds and rabbits). They will also eat lizards, snakes, and small pets. These cats can jump as high as 12 feet.

Safety Tips: A bobcat will rarely attack a person, but if it does, it will have symptoms of rabies. A rabid bobcat attacked four people in Sedona at the beginning of the year. Yards with abundant wildlife, domestic birds, small pets, water, and shade or other shelter are alluring to them said AZGFD. Don’t let small pets out at night, recommends Phoenix; keep them indoors or on a leash when outside. Bobcats may look cute, but it is important to avoid feeding them.

Coyote

Bio: Coyotes have learned to live in our communities, said Phoenix. They are common in rural and urban areas throughout Arizona. Coyotes tend to travel and hunt alone or in pairs, but they can form groups where food is abundant, said AZGFD. It is not uncommon to hear them at night. These animals are usually gray with a rusty color on the neck and flanks, and black patches on the base and tip of the tail help to distinguish it from dogs. Coyotes weight about 20 to 30 pounds.

Habits: They have no problem jumping a wall, said Phoenix. A coyote won’t take a large dog, but will attempt to take a smaller (30 pounds or less) dog. If coyotes are in the neighborhood, build a six-foot fence, said Phoenix. A four foot fence or a wire fence won’t do. Curious, clever, and adaptable, they quickly learn to take advantage of any newly discovered food source, said AZGFD. Their diet consists of fruits and vegetables, pet food, small wild and domestic animals, snakes and lizards, and garbage. Don’t allow your yard to be attractive for them.

Safety Tips: Coyotes can prey on pets. They have been known to walk along the tops of walls around homes in search of unattended dogs and cats. This animal could consider a large or loud dog to be a threat to their territory and become aggressive toward them. Coyotes have lured free-roaming dogs away from their owners to attack, and bold coyotes may attack small dogs on retractable leashes, said AZGFD. Take extra precautions with smaller pets, said Phoenix; don’t leave them outside alone.

Deer

Bio: Deer are the most numerous, widespread and popular big-game animals in Arizona. The state has two distinct species, the mule deer and the white-tailed deer. Distinguishing characteristics between the species are evident in their tails and gait. The white-tailed deer has a flagging white tail and a more natural run, and the mule deer ‘run’ using a stiff legged, bounding gait, said AZGFD. Both live in the Verde Valley, but mule deer are most common, said Phoenix. Mule deer generally prefer more rugged country.

Habits: Deer are attracted to vegetation, plants, grasses, and water in Verde Valley yards, said Phoenix. Backyards are lusher and offer more nutrients than out in the wild, he explained. Important plants in a mule deer’s diet include mountain-mahogany, buckbrush, cliffrose, sagebrush, buckthorn, juniper, and oak, said AZGFD. They mostly eat at dawn and dusk, but human activity could push feeding out to nighttime. They are on high alert; predation on deer is mainly by coyotes, bobcats, and mountain lions.

Safety Tips: To see a deer in your yard may be a delight, but they attract predators. They also have been known to nibble in the garden. A fence will help to keep them out.