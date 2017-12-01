Sedona Athletic Club and Verde Valley Medical Center VOC Clinic are sponsoring a Village of Oak Creek Blood Drive to help with post Holiday blood donations. The holidays typically bring a 25% decrease in blood donations yet blood usage goes up January-March. The drive takes place at Sedona Athletic Club at the Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock – 90 Ridge Trail Drive. All January 1 – 15 donors will receive a voucher for a free general admission ticket to the Waste Management Phoenix Open, courtesy of The Thunderbirds (up to a $40 value).