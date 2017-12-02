Obituary: John ‘J.R.’ Ralph Bloom 1929-2017

December 25, 1929 Los Angeles, California - November 27, 2017 Cottonwood, Arizona.

J.R., a strong Christian, is now in the presence of the Lord. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his mother Thelma (Harold) Treacy, and his brother Fred and Helen Bloom.

J.R. is survived by his four children, Doris (husband Tim), Barbara (husband Bill), Karen (husband Stewart), and John (wife Karen). He is also survived by Beatrice Webb, Ina Bloom, his sister, Geraldine Schemers and his brother Bill Treacy. J.R.’s legacy continues through six grandchildren (Jenny, Rebecca, Alicia, Ryan, Austin, and Adrianna), and four great-grandchildren (Xander, Leiam, Olivia and Finley).

In the fifties, J.R. built and drove drag racing cars in Arizona. His favorite, a Bantam-bodied Sedan, used a Buick straight-8 with 6 carburetors burning 100% nitromethane fuel. J.R. claimed it to be “the world’s first Self-Starting Nitro machine.” His passion for drag racing earned him the number 6 entry into the Arizona Drag

Racing Hall of Fame in 2002, followed by being the 24th member inducted into the Inliners International Hall of Fame in 2009.

In 1967, J.R. designed and built the world’s first ‘junior dragster’ for his then 9-year-old son, John. He also celebrated a drag racing photographic career from 1953-1967, and was American Hot Rod Association’s Official Photographer for 12 years, shooting 107 photo stories for Hot Rod Magazine and all of the national magazines, plus photographing over 80 weddings.

After retiring from A.D.O.T. and D.E.S. in 1988, he repaired clocks in Cottonwood and the Verde Valley, where he was known as ‘The Clock Man.’ He enjoyed spending time with his family and many hobbies, including bowling and creating and inventing things with his hands.

J.R. was a kind, generous man who loved sharing his many stories. He will be greatly missed by all.

Service and reception is December 9, 2017, at 1:00 p.m.

Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, AZ 86326 (928) 634-9566

