Obituary: Scott Richard Smith

Scott Richard Smith, 43, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on November 23, 2017. He was born in Scottsdale, Arizona, to Robert and Joan Smith. Scott moved to Cottonwood in 1994 and he worked in the hospitality industry.

Scott enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding his motorcycle. He was quick with a joke and could always lighten the mood. He was very handy and able to fix most things.

Scott is preceded in death by his father, Robert Smith and his nephew Wayne Barrett Merritt. He is survived by his fiancé, Karina Burruel and her daughter Tianna of Cottonwood; as well as his mother, Joan Smith of Cottonwood; sisters, Rita (Dave) Caldwell of Maricopa, Kim Szechter of Cottonwood; Theresa (Terry) Warr of Mesa; brother, Steve Smith of Mesa; aunts, Connie Dumas and Claudia Smith as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

Scott will be greatly missed by all who knew him. There will be a Celebration of Life at Cucina Rustica, 7000 Arizona Highway 179, Sedona, AZ 86351. For donations please consider Hospice of the Pines, Verde Valley Care or JCSVV.

