Thunder Valley Rally by the numbers

COTTONWOOD – The Thunder Valley Rally Committee is expected to make a presentation before the Cottonwood City Council Dec. 5 to review the statistical analysis of this year’s event.

According to a staff report from the Council’s agenda, Committee members believe the motorcycle event program “has continued to see movement in a positive direction since the days of a private promoter in 2013/14.”

This year, the event was split between venues (Old Town and Riverfront Park).

In a Verde Valley Poll from September 2017, 48.36 percent said yes and 51.64 percent said no when asked, “Did the split-venue program make for a much-improved Thunder Valley Rally in 2017.” There was a total of 122 votes.

The Committee felt the split venue “was a success based on vendor, attendee, and stakeholder feedback.” Committee members also believe that “the camping element at Riverfront Park will continue to grow, and thus, put more heads in beds in Cottonwood.”

Here’s a rundown of the numbers

Estimated attendance

10,308 in 2017; 8,505 in 2016

Money disbursed from contracted ATMs

$31,020 in 2017; $25,600 in 2016

People transported by shuttle

1,827 in 2017; 1,611 in 2016

Cars parked by staff at Riverfront Park

1,007 in 2017

Amount brought in by cash sponsorships

$33,000 in 2017; $21,500 in 2016

Total liabilities: (including staffing and workers comp for volunteers): $163,909.70.

Total assets: (not including estimated net sales tax return): $154,867.15.

Total budget appropriation: $150,000

Goals

The Committee’s main goals for this year’s event included maintaining the debt-loss percentage of 70 percent; grow sponsorship dollars by 20 percent; grow attendance by 20 percent; and “to operate a safe, smooth and economically feasible, yet impacting event.”

The Committee believes that all of these goals were met.

Cost recovery in 2017 was -$9,042.55.

Cost recovery was -$44,309.77 in 2016 and -$108,681.34 in 2015.



“Cost-benefit analysis including approximate $40,000 in sales tax return indicates a positive flow of $30,957.45 to the City of Cottonwood, stated the report, and “the community benefit would have to also include the monies raised by local charities.”

Looking ahead

“I feel TVR was a huge success this year and with the very large attendance at both Kenny Wayne Sheppard and Blue Oyster Cult concerts having the evening music Main Stage at Riverfront Park was also a huge success,” said Committee and Council member Deb Althouse.

“I have received some suggestions on how to improve TVR even more for next year and the Committee will discuss all suggestions when planning for next year begins. Everyone I have talked to about this year’s event has had positive feedback and is looking forward to TVR 2018. I know several hotels are already booked which is great for our local economy,” she said.

Council will meet Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. in their Chambers located 826 N. Main St. in Old Town Cottonwood.

For meeting agendas and minutes, visit http://cottonwoodaz.gov/129/Agendas-Minutes.