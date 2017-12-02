Verde Valley Leadership class gets primer in public presentation skills

Class members of Verde Valley Leadership Class XII spent all day Friday, Nov. 17, overcoming their fear of public speaking. The day’s instructors were VVL President Tammy Yoakum and Al Filardo of the Filardo Group.



Public speaking, or glossaphobia derived from the Greek term glossa meaning tongue, is the most common of all phobias. The morning was spent learning about the essential components of a presentation whether it be a one-on-one discussion with someone, an informational talk to a small group, or being a keynote speaker to a large audience.

Preparation and practice are key components on how to deliver an effective presentation and being able to overcome one’s glossaphobia.

The Verde Valley is host to so many people with diverse backgrounds whose character and passion shine through during programs like this. Students showed their skills during lab exercises in the morning and again during their ten-minute presentations in the afternoon.

All the presentations were passionately informative and educational. Each student reflected their own subject matter expertise and was then provided constructive critiques on the format of the presentation by the audience and instructors.

Verde Valley Leadership is about inspiring individuals to action through skills development and active engagement in the community.

Established in 2006, Verde Valley Leadership is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.