Emerson Theater Collaborative announces production of IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE

Emerson Theater Collaborative (ETC) announces the production of It’s A Wonderful Life, a play written by Joe Landry, produced by Sedona resident, Camilla Ross and directed by Sedona Resident John Reynolds on Thursday December 7th, 8th, 15th, 16th at 7pm and Sunday December 17th, 2017 at 2pm at The Collective Sedona’s Vista Hall, Sedona AZ.

It’s a Wonderful Life This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve. Approximate Running Time: 75-90 minutes. The cast includes: Skyrah Jade Wilmer, Shondra Jepperson, Brad Roberts, Michael Peach, Lisa Schatz Glinsky, Tom Jepperson. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the website: www.emersontheatercollaborative.org, Shows and Events Sedona, AZ, at the door. or by calling (860) 705-9711.

John Reynolds (Director, Acting Coach) Theatre, film, and TV director, John’s forty years in the entertainment business has taken him from Dallas where he started his career on the hit movie ‘Benji,”to as far as South Korea where he taught film directing and directed famed Benjamin Briton’s THE LITTLE SWEEP. John’s directing credits also include his award winning film “The Vision of Seeks to Hunt Great,’ ABC’s ‘The Secret of Lizard Woman,’ ‘The Rocks,” “I Want My Native American TV,” ‘Crazy Love,” “Let’s Dance USA,” and countless music videos and commercials. His theatrical directing credits include “Up the Trail,” “Pump Boys and Dinettes,” “The Anastasia Files,” “Rounding Third,” “Once Upon A Genesis,’ and ‘A Woman’s Hand.” Other credits include being the Special Effects Lighting Director for major motion pictures including E.T., COMES A HORSEMAN, TWILIGHT ZONE – THE MOVIE, TOWERING INFERNO, and Disney’s DINOSAUR. John also works as an acting coach, having trained with famed acting coaches Harry Master George and Peggy Fury.

Camilla Ross (Producer) is the current president and co-founder of the Emerson Theater Collaborative, and a graduate of Emerson College in Boston. She is former Emerson College Alumni board member, and teaches, online business courses at Three Rivers Community College as an adjunct instructor. As an actress, she was seen most recently performing Harriet Tubman in Lisa Giordano’s Harriet Tubman’s Dream for the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, a co-production of “Freedom Trail” with the Farmington Valley Chorale in Farmington and Simsbury, CT and at Sturbridge Village for their “Freedom Week.” She is excited to bring theatre to Sedona and really enjoys living amongst the red rocks.

Emerson Theater Collaborative’s mission is to serve youth, under-represented communities and artists with an emphasis on diversity, by producing innovative and exhilarating theater in Sedona AZ and Mystic Connecticut. ETC explores timely themes and issues through new, original works and modern theatrical classics. ETC’s goals include reaching inner city youth through educational theatrical programming, to support local communities by providing free admission to low-income families and donating profits to humanitarian causes.