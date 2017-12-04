'Master of Guitar’ Michael Midkiff returns to Grasshopper Grill

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, this week features live entertainment Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday. Starting at 5:30 p.m. the region’s most popular and talented singers, songwriters, instrumentalists and bands cycle through this locals’ favorite Cornville restaurant and bar.

The entertainment week kicks off Tuesdays with the relaxed style of Rick Busbea, offering up a great mix with a focus on covering favorites like Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffet. Not to be limited, however. Rick fears no genre and can be counted on to fill a wide range of requests from the furthest reaches of popular music. Nearly every appearance features a guest artist that shares a good deal of the limelight. With a winning smile and easy going personality, Rick’s presentation goes down easy and stays with you through the night.

Thursday, get ready for the country with be Skip Garrett and Friends. This trio serves up the best in country music, performed with the greatest respect for the original sounds and artists. Skip is a Verde Valley mainstay in the music scene. Often in the same song he will alternate between the steel guitar and the Fender in his lap. His rolodex of musicians is deep in talent, so whoever joins him, the result is pure country done right.



Friday, Dec. 8, it’s acoustic artist Dan Vega. New to the Grasshopper lineup, Dan brings three sets of music from nearly every popular genre. Using his looping effects, the sound expands to rich expanse of multiple guitars and voices. Speaking of voice, you’ll travel long and far to hear a smoother vocal presentation than that of Dan Vega. If you looking for a fresh face on the pro music scene, Dan is your guy.

Saturday, Dec. 9 it’s the masterful stylings of Michael Midkiff. Accolades from fellow musicians do not come easily, but when they do it really means something. Among his peers Michael is known as an amazing guitarist, dubbed by many as “master of guitar”. A jazz guitarist by nature, Michael weaves that style through swing, Latin, and jazz standards. Adding his takes on tunes by artists such as Billy Joel, Eric Clapton, and Leon Russell really rounds out the show. From your first beverage to your last bite of dinner, Michael will make your Grasshopper evening most memorable.

The Grasshopper Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Rd., Cornville. 928-649-9211.​