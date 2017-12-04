OTCA presents Caravan Dreams Bellydance Showcase

Caravan Dreams, the annual theatrical bellydance showcase, returns to Old Town Center for the Arts for one night only on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

This year is the 7th annual presentation of this special theatrical Arabian dance show in celebration of the holiday season. Produced by Sedona resident Carrie Konyha –owner and artistic director of Lotus Studio, home of the Lotus School of Arabian Dance.

If You Go . . . • What: Caravan Dreams – ‘Dances of the Silk Road’ When: Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. • Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, 5th Street & Main, Cottonwood • How Much: $15 advance, $18 door $20 priority • More info: 928-634-0940 www.oldtowncenter...

Caravan Dreams features esteemed dancers hailing from throughout the state of Arizona to present a medley of authentic & contemporary dances of the Middle East. This year’s show features members of several regional dance companies including: Anaya Tribal of Phoenix, Divine Chaos of Phoenix, New Moon Tribal of Prescott, Vajra Dhara of Sedona, White Lotus Bellydance of Sedona in addition to award winning soloists from Phoenix, Flagstaff, Tucson and national artists from other states.

“The bellydance showcase has become a very popular event,” remarked William Eaton, co-director of Old Town Center for the Arts. “The diversity and creativity of dance styles, entrancing music, stunning costumes and big screen visuals, takes the audience on a beautiful journey in time and place.”



The show features traditional dances from India, Persia, Turkey, the Arab Peninsula, Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco.

Caravan Dreams producer Konyha, commented about the presentation, “Our mission is to raise awareness of Middle-Eastern dance arts in our community and to offer our dance students opportunities to showcase their performance skills within a theatrical setting. Caravan Dreams is a theatrical dance show featuring esteemed dancers hailing from throughout the state of Arizona, to present a medley of authentic and contemporary dances of the Middle East.

“Our show is family friendly and appropriate for children,” Konyha commented. “We encourage the community to come and experience the richness and timeless beauty of Middle Eastern dance.”

Konyha, is a multi-award winning career middle-eastern dance artist, instructor, choreographer, event producer, writer and costume designer who performs and teaches internationally. She was most recently awarded the title of “Electronic Instructor of the Year” in the International Ambassador of Bellydance competition.



Beginning with gymnastics as a child, Konyha lifelong passion and involvement with dance eventually led her to bellydance in 1994, which she has been faithfully studying ever since. Her formal dance training includes nearly 20 years of study in Middle Eastern dance, Indian classical dance, ballet, modern, and folkloric dances of North Africa. Her bellydance style has been greatly enriched by her experience in performing within the Arabic communities across the country and by working closely with Middle Eastern musicians both in the USA and in the Middle East.

Come enjoy an enchanting evening and a mesmerizing journey thru traditional, classical and modern music and dances of the Orient, sure to enliven your senses with the awe, wonder and magic of the holiday season. The show is on Saturday, Dec. 9 and starts at 7 p.m. Get your tickets early for this sellout event.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located 633 N. 5th Street (5th Street & Main) in Old Town Cottonwood. Tickets for Caravan Dreams are $15 advance or $18 at the door, and $20 priority seating in the first 3 rows. Tickets are available online at showtix4u.com. Tickets are also available in Cottonwood at: Mount Hope Foods and Desert Dancer; and in Sedona at Local Juicery.



For more information about upcoming events, visit www.oldtowncenter.org. For further information, contact Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.