Cottonwood City Council November Roundup

Cottonwood City Council roundup for November
-The Council agreed to fund Yavapai Broadcasting $42,000 a year for their broadcasting services
-The Council approved a resolution declaring the Cottonwood Airport Commercial Minimum Operating Standards as a public record.
-The Council approved a proposed land trade with Garrison Revocable trust.
-The Council appointed Council Member Kyla Allen to the Northern Arizona Area on Aging.
-The Council approved an ordinance adopting new minimum commercial operating standards at the Cottonwood Airport.
-The Council approved using a self-evaluation form for the contract employees, and creating one annual review form for each contract employee.
-The Council agreed with the sidewalk prioritization list presented by staff.
-The Council directed staff to research a possible land trade at the airport, including get the land appraised.
-After discussing the item under executive session, the Council directed staff to obtain more information regarding possibility of leasing the rough cut building.
-The Council approved dedication and acceptance of a utility easement from the Verde Valley Fair Association.
-The Council approved a proposed reimbursement agreement with Healthy Contributions, LLC.
Cottonwood City Council action items for December
-Council will be discussing a new city logo use policy.
-Council will be interviewing new members to the Historic Preservation Commission.
-Council will be reviewing design options for the Mingus Avenue improvements.
-Council will make appointments to the Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission.
