Cottonwood City Council November Roundup

Cottonwood City Council roundup for November

-The Council agreed to fund Yavapai Broadcasting $42,000 a year for their broadcasting services

-The Council approved a resolution declaring the Cottonwood Airport Commercial Minimum Operating Standards as a public record.

-The Council approved a proposed land trade with Garrison Revocable trust.

-The Council appointed Council Member Kyla Allen to the Northern Arizona Area on Aging.

-The Council approved an ordinance adopting new minimum commercial operating standards at the Cottonwood Airport.

-The Council approved using a self-evaluation form for the contract employees, and creating one annual review form for each contract employee.

-The Council agreed with the sidewalk prioritization list presented by staff.

-The Council directed staff to research a possible land trade at the airport, including get the land appraised.

-After discussing the item under executive session, the Council directed staff to obtain more information regarding possibility of leasing the rough cut building.

-The Council approved dedication and acceptance of a utility easement from the Verde Valley Fair Association.

-The Council approved a proposed reimbursement agreement with Healthy Contributions, LLC.

Cottonwood City Council action items for December

-Council will be discussing a new city logo use policy.

-Council will be interviewing new members to the Historic Preservation Commission.

-Council will be reviewing design options for the Mingus Avenue improvements.

-Council will make appointments to the Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission.