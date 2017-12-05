Letter: $20 trillion a boatload of debt no matter how you add it up

Editor:

They say we as a nation are $20 trillion in debt.

If you’re having trouble getting your mind around a trillion, here’s an analogy from World Magazine that might help.

To get an idea of how massive this amount is, think of it in seconds.

Going back in time, one million seconds would take you back 12 days.

One billion seconds would take you back 30 years. One trillion seconds would take you back 32,000 years.

The fact that government, economists and the media are beginning to think in terms of trillions instead of billions is not good. Our economy is being filled with monopoly money and the government’s giant Ponzi scheme is ballooning even more rapidly in order to keep from collapsing.

The way I was raised, my folks would say if you can’t afford it, do without it.

Both of the political parties are not talking much about our debt, even though it’s the most dangerous to our freedom. If we keep spending money we don’t have, we may someday need a wheel barrow full of worthless paper money to buy a loaf of bread.

I think some debt is acceptable. It’s hard for people to buy a house with cash. However a portion could be saved for a down payment, search for a good buy and a reasonable square footage.

A person could borrow money for a lot and build your own house over time. Skills on building can be learned in high school. It will save a person thousands of dollars. All you need is the desire to do it. And of course, a job.

One of the 10 commandments of a debt-free life is don’t buy anything on time payments that depreciates, like a car, washer machine, dryer, TV, lawn mower, tools, etc.

Another one is have sales resistance. Be content with what you have. Pay cash for what you want or need. Hebrews 13:5. Keep your lives free from the love of money.

Each day, rehearse the faithfulness and goodness of God. Don’t complain! John 3:16.

David Beeler

Camp Verde