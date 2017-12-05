Mickelsen attends National Financial Planning Conference

Long-time Verde Valley resident Lin Mickelsen, who recently joined the financial planning professionals at Taylor & Huntley Financial Group, just returned from a national conference in San Diego, upgrading her continuing education in financial planning.

Mickelsen, who has more than 35 years of experience in the financial industry, says that there is a shift in the industry, with new regulations imposed by the Department of Labor to assure fair treatment of clients.

“At Taylor Huntley, our clients always come first,” says Mickelsen, whose financial expertise includes more than 17 years of assisting her Verde Valley and Sedona clients with their wealth and legacy solutions. Mickelsen invites those who would like the most up-to-date information on the new regulations to contact her at 928-639-1372.

“I would be happy to go over the changes with my clients, old and new,” says Mickelsen. “I hope to get professionally acquainted or continue financial-planning relationships as our industry evolves.”

Taylor and Huntley Financial Group is a registered representative, offering securities and advisory services through Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG), a member of FINRA and SIPC.