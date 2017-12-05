Obituary: Carolyn D. Barry 1933-2017

Mrs. Carolyn D. Barry of Clarkdale, AZ, passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2017 at the age of 84.

Carolyn was born July 27, 1933 in Pana, IL to Marceau and Mable (Reese) Lebon. She married Omer “Lynn” Barry on July 21, 1951 and together they had three children, Michael, Delores, and James.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Michael Barry (Barb) of Valrico, FL, Delores Barry (Matt Aleksiewicz) of Clarkdale, AZ, and James Barry of Prescott, AZ; her siblings, Ronald Lebon (Jane) and Marie Warren, and Ramon (Marge) Lebon; Grandchildren Amy (Joe) Schmelzer, Laura (Dan) Chrest, Andrew (Heather) Barry, and Ian Aleksiewicz; Great-grandchildren Madelynn Singh, Samantha Schmelzer, Carlie Chrest, Oliver Schmelzer, Sebastian Sauer, Roslynn Barry, Kinsley Aleksiewicz, Beckett Aleksiewicz, JJ Chrest, Sam Barry, and Rowyn Barry. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Barry; her parents, Marceau and Mable Lebon; her brother, James Lebon.

Cremation rites will be accorded and no services are planned. Memorial donations can be sent to Valley View Care 421 N Willard St Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Information provided by survivors.