Obituary: Dustin John Peterson

Dustin John Peterson, 28 years young, passed away on November 30, 2017 at his home in Prescott, AZ. Dustin was born in Las Vegas, NV on November 8, 1989 to John & Suzanne Peterson. His family relocated to Cottonwood, AZ in 1993 where Dustin attended Mingus High School.



While his passing was unexpected, his family is comforted knowing that he is now at peace and with his mother, his older brother Aaron who passed at birth, his grandparents Bob Peterson and Murray & Kathryn Mandel, his aunt Marlene Peterson, as well as the many beautiful animals Dustin grew up with over the years.

Dustin is survived by his father, his grandmother Marge, his uncles Jim, Kevin, Mike & Deane; his aunts Roxanne & Dawn; his cousins Rachel, Andrea, Shawn, Chelsea & Randy; his longtime girlfriend Lorraine Long; and so many other loving friends and family members.

Dustin’s ashes will be scattered over the Verde Valley on December 22, 2017 with his grandparent’s ashes, on what would have been their 50th wedding anniversary.

In lieu of a flowers or a service we are asking that friends and family donate to any local or national suicide prevention organization.

Information provided by survivors.