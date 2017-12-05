Verde Valley DUI Task Force deploys for the holidays

Eight Verde Valley law enforcement agencies – including Sedona Police Department – are joining forces to keep the holidays safe this year with weekend DUI saturation patrols through the month of December.

In addition to the Sedona Police Department, the participating agencies are Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, Cottonwood Police Department, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Yavapai-Apache Tribal Police Department, Clarkdale Police Department, Jerome Police Department, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Camp Verde Marshall’s Office Cmdr. Brian Armstrong says, ideally, the effort will deter impaired driving primarily through public outreach and education, with enforcement secondary.

The holiday Verde Valley Task Force mission is focused on saturation patrols, deploying officers to patrol specifically for impaired drivers during the designated Task Force hours of operation. Each weekend through December and New Year’s Eve, rotating command locations will concentrate enforcement in the area near the command post.

Dates and command locations: (Detail hours are 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.)

Dec. 8 Camp Verde and Cottonwood; Dec. 9 Sedona; Dec. 15 Clarkdale and Jerome; Dec. 16 Cottonwood; Dec. 22 Sedona; Dec. 23 Camp Verde and Village of Oak Creek; Dec. 29 Cottonwood; Dec. 30 Clarkdale and Jerome; and Dec. 31 Sedona and Village of Oak Creek.