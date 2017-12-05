What's Happening: Dec. 6, 2017

What’s Happening listings are published on a space-available basis in The Verde Independent and Camp Verde Bugle. They are also published in the What’s Happening section of verdenews.com and cvbugle.com. If you want guaranteed placement or guaranteed dates of publication in the print edition, please submit to mlovett@verdenews.com for a classified listing or jschield@verdenews.com for display advertising.

Christmas Craft Bazaar, Parade of Lights set for Dec. 9

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation announces our annual Christmas Craft Bazaar and Parade of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 9.

This year’s bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Community Center Gym on Hollamon Street with nearly 40 vendors from the Verde Valley and beyond. Come browse the large selection of Christmas decorations and unique handmade gifts for family and friends in our warm indoor facility.

At 6 p.m. enjoy the sights of decorated and lighted floats in the annual Parade of Lights on Main Street. Check out the lighted fire truck, flat bed trailers, ATV’s and a variety of other decorated entries. Be the first to see the arrival of Santa Claus in his sleigh and meet him after the parade in the Community Center Gym. Registration is open to civic groups, churches, businesses or just plain families and individuals who would like to be in the parade, registration is now open. There is no admission charge for the Craft Bazaar and it is free to register for the parade. Contact Shawna Figy at Camp Verde Parks & Recreation to register or with questions. 395 S. Main St. Camp Verde or 928-554-0829.

Give the gift of time this holiday season

Most holiday celebrations center around being with family and friends but for children in the foster care system it can be a harsh reminder of what is missing.

There are nearly 16,000 children in Arizona spending the holidays away from their parents and often their siblings too. While caretakers may try to make the day special, all the excitement of the holidays can leave children in foster care feeling very alone. With the help of the community more kids could find a permanent home for the holidays.

This holiday season consider giving the gift of advocacy to a child in foster care. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA advocates) visit the child(ren) regularly and develop a relationship with them. They gather information on the case and report back to the judge to ensure each child has the resources and help they need while in the system and is on track to get into a permanent, loving home as soon as possible.

CASA volunteers are everyday community members who donate their time to be the eyes and ears of the judge in the community. Children with a CASA advocate spend less time in foster care and are half as likely to reenter care.

No specific background or training is needed to become a volunteer CASA advocate. Anyone 21 years of age or older, who can pass a thorough background check and complete 30 hours of free training, is welcome to apply.

For more information on the CASA Program visit CASAofYavapaiCounty.org.

Make the holidays bright for a senior in need

Verde Valley Caregivers is making the holiday season memorable for older adults who are often alone this time of year. VVCC’s Annual Holiday Giving Tree project has launched with trees up at Camp Verde, Cottonwood and Sedona Public Libraries, and at the Oak Creek Country Club in Village of Oak Creek.

The public is invited to select gift tags from the trees, purchase the needed items, and return the wrapped gift to a box located near each tree. Neighbors typically ask for warm socks, slippers, or a blanket. Some neighbors report this is the only present they receive at Christmas time. All of our neighbors are so thankful.

A neighbor recently commented: “Thank you for rides during the year and the holiday present and for making my life a little easier.”

The trees will be up through Dec. 13. For more information please call 928-204-1238.

Parade of Lights registration

Don’t miss registration for Camp Verde Parks & Recreation’s Parade of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 9. This fun annual parade kicks off at 6 p.m. traveling Main Street from Turner to General Crook Trail. Add your decorated and lighted float to the other businesses, community groups and just folks lighting up the night. Bring your fire truck, flatbed trailer, ATV, dump truck, pickup or other show piece. Just make sure it has plenty of lights to display for the crowd. Help lead the way for Santa Claus in his own lighted sleigh at the end of the parade and then meet him after the parade in the Community Center Gym. Registration is open to civic groups, churches, businesses or just plain families and individuals who would like to be in the parade. There is no charge to register for the parade. Email us at parks@campverde.az.gov for a registration form or contact Shawna Figy at (928)554-0829 or stop by the office at 395 S. Main St. Camp Verde.

Salvation Army looks for holiday volunteers

As many people get ready for the holidays, so do those who help those in need. Camp Verde Salvation Army is once again looking for volunteers to ring the bells in front of Bashas Grocery Store. The majority of the money raised from bell ringing stays to assist those living in the Lower Verde Valley communities. Your help is needed; we are looking for volunteers to ring the bells from Tuesday through Saturday during the times of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1-3 p.m., and/or 3-6 p.m. From Nov. 22 through Dec. 23, except Thanksgiving Day. Please call and help us ring the bells. Call 928-300-3165 if you can give your time to ring the bells for Camp Verde Salvation Army.



Holiday charity organization needs volunteers, tables

The Giving Angels is a charity that provides 600-plus holiday gifts to independent, low-income seniors in the Verde Valley. We desperately need volunteers to help us wrap, bag and deliver holiday gift bags on Dec. 11 and 12 and to deliver the 600 gift bags on Dec. 14. Also, we’re in need to borrow 10 large 6’ folding tables for our volunteers to put the bags together. If you’re unable to volunteer monetary donations are greatly appreciated. We are 501(c)(3) organization so donations are tax deductible. Donation can be made on line at www.givingangelsofaz.com or by mail at The Giving Angels, P.O. Box 3118, Sedona, AZ 86340



Many of these seniors live alone and rarely see anyone all year. So, connecting with them involves more than the delivery of a much-appreciated gift, it’s also a time for them to talk with someone that cares. To volunteer, contact The Giving Angels at 928-254-3930.

Survivors of Suicide support group

For every person who completes a suicide there are friends and family members intimately affected by the death. There is utter bewilderment that the loved one made such a decision. The survivors experience a sense of isolation, shock, anger, guilt, depression and often alienation due to the stigma attached to suicide. Survivors of Suicide is a local support program for those whose common bond is the loss of a loved one to suicide. Meetings are typically the last Tuesday of each month (in November, 11/28) at 6:30 p.m/ at Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Rd, Sedona (the corner of 179 & Chapel). For additional information call Barbara Litrell at 928-649-0135 or email bprats@cableone.net.

Help your child learn to read, tutoring sessions begin Dec. 6

Is your child struggling with reading and comprehension skills? Cottonwood Public Library volunteer Carol Steinmetz is here to help. Steinmetz is offering free reading tutoring sessions at the library on Wednesdays and Fridays from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. starting on December 6. Tutor Time with Carol is available for all school ages and levels of reading. If you are interested in helping your child learn to read, call 928-634-7559 ext. 107 to make an appointment, or stop by the Youth Services Department the next time you are in the library. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Santa 4 Seniors

Last year we were able to deliver 257 packages to seniors and are looking to do more this year. If you know a senior that you would like to nominate to receive a gift package, please contact us with their name, needs and address. We will be delivering packages the week of Christmas. Donations of sweat pants/shirts, house slippers, pajamas, housecoats, puzzle books/audio books/magazines, playing cards, sweaters, socks, men’s T-shirts/undershorts, calendars, pens, pencils, perfume, aftershave, lotions, soaps, cosmetic mirrors, razors, personal size packs of tissue are all high request items. Items can be donated at Realty One Group, 544 S. 6th St, Suite 103, located behind Country Bank at the corner of 89A and 6th St., or you can call Sylvia Ray, 928-300-1203 with questions or for someone to pick up your donation. If you have any gift bags, that will help greatly also. Come by Dec. 8, enjoy some homemade Christmas cookies and drop off a gift for a needy senior.

Free support group for caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients meets Dec. 6

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, one in eight older Americans suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only cause of death among the top 10 in the nation that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed. As the disease becomes more prevalent as people live longer, their caregivers often find themselves in need of support and resources. The free support group program addresses such issues. These meetings for caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients are held the first Wednesday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m. (please arrive by 9:45 a.m.) The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The group meets at Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, Meeting Room A. Enter the hospital at the Outpatient Services Entrance. The organizers are excited to host this support group at VVMC as it is a more central location. And, experts from the hospital will be asked to speak periodically. This support group is open to everyone, and we are extending an invitation especially to people who have not been able to attend before. Vast amounts of information is available, so if you have ANY interest in memory disorders, please come check us out. Bonnie Shimko from AZ Care Management Solutions is an official facilitator and will be making as many meetings as she can. For information, call Bonnie at (928) 300-0172 or Barbara at (928) 634-2638 or Fran at (928) 301-3852.



United Christian School Christmas program set for Dec. 8

“The Big, Big Story” is a musical that involves UCS students from Preschool to 6th grade. A reporter and camera person have come to town to follow up on a tip that a “big” story is about to take place. Enjoy the telling of an old story with a new twist at Parkside Church on Friday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. The church is located 401 Camp Lincoln Rd. in Camp Verde.

IEP Training workshop for parents of children with special needs scheduled Dec. 6

Have a better understanding of Special Education and the Individualized Education Program (IEP). The following topics will be discussed: the IEP document, the parent’s role in the special education process, and how to prepare for, and be an effective participant at the meeting. You will learn who is a member of your child’s IEP team, how to track your child’s progress, and what to do if the team does not agree.

The workshop will be held Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Camp Verde Unified School District located 410 Camp Lincoln Rd. in Camp Verde.

There is no cost for families and light refreshments will be served. Registration is preferred and childcare is available. For more information, visit raisingspecialkids.org or call 928-255-4049 or 800-237-3007.

Verde Valley Parkinson Support Group meets Dec. 8

As happens every year, the Verde Valley Parkinson Support Group’s Dec. 8 from 3-4:30 p.m. meeting is all about those in attendance. It’s a time to show off holiday sweaters, jewelry, hats and other garb, bring some tasty treats to share, tell stories, talk about challenges and frustrations, and get to know each other better.

Everyone asks questions, offers tips and information, tells tales, and the conversation goes wherever we want.



Last year we found out some group members grew up very near each other in the Midwest and that very few of us are Arizona natives. We wove the topics of travel, special talents, careers, childhood homes and current lives in Arizona into a rich conversational tapestry.

Individuals with Parkinson disease, their family, care partners and friends are always invited to attend the Verde Valley Parkinson Support Group monthly meetings. The group meets the second Friday of every month, 3-4:30 p.m., at the Verde Valley Medical Center, Conference Room B, 269 S. Candy Lane in Cottonwood. For more information, please contact group facilitator and Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance Program Director, Judy Talley at 928-202-7952 or judy@pmdalliance.org.

Polar Express Party Dec. 8

Polar Express Party-All Aboard will be held on Friday Dec. 8 at the VFW located 705 E. Aspen. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts promptly at 6:30 p.m.

There are only 180 tickets at a $5 donation. Tickets can be purchased at: Desert Dance, Acme Pizza, Teaser’s, Chamber of Commerce, The Cowboy Shop, Vinnie’s Pizza and Mooey’s Christmas Shop in Jerome. We will be making ornaments, crafts, and letters to Santa. Come in your pajamas! Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Local women artists hold open studio Dec. 9

Finding unique, local and meaningful holiday gifts just got much easier. Two talented Cottonwood artists will host an Open Studio on Saturday, Dec. 9. Birgitta Lapides will join Michele Cokl Naylor in her studio located at 2094 Cayuse Trail. Artwork across a wide range of mediums will be on sale.

The Open Studio experience provides visitors with a glimpse behind the scenes of the artistic process. It’s the perfect opportunity for anyone who likes having a story to accompany the gifts they give.

Birgitta Lapides makes colorful paintings and hand-painted earrings. Michele Cokl Naylor is one of the few trained hatmakers in the Verde Valley. She’s also a painter, fiber artist and designs humorous greeting cards. In addition, there will be a variety of smaller handmade items like eyeglass cases, bookmarks, scarves, dolls and Christmas ornaments available.

Shop local this holiday season. Start at a very special Open Studio on Saturday Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.michelecoklnaylor.com. Directions: From Cottonwood, take SR 260 south, turning left on Del Rio. Take the first left (Cortez Street) to the stop sign at Cayuse Trail. Turn right and 2094 Cayuse Trail is the fourth house on the left.

Presentation of Light to the World Dec. 9

The Baha’i’s of the Camp Verde invite you to a special presentation of the film: Light to the World. It is an unfolding story of humanity’s progress through history propelled by the teachings of Messengers of God who have guided humanity through its stages of development and now to the dawn of maturity.

Two hundred years ago, such a prophetic Figure appeared: Baha’u’llah, founder of the Baha’i Faith. He brought teachings for this age that represent an end to division and otherness, through which—at long last—the oneness of humankind can be realized. Discover more about the light that Baha’u’llah brought to this world by joining us at the Camp Verde Library located 130 Black Bridge Loop Rd. It will be held Saturday, Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m.

No homework, no fees, all are welcome. For further information, call 520-560-0327 or 928-274-6289

Public pop-up food pantry comes to Verde Village Dec. 12

Manzanita Outreach, a local non-profit organization, plans to bring its Pop-Up Pantry Program to Verde Village residents starting Dec. 12. On Dec.12 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., perishable and non-perishable food will be distributed to the public free of charge at the Western Plaza in Verde Village. The address is 3800 Western Drive, Cottonwood. Thereafter, the event will occur at the same location and time on the 2nd Tuesday of each month.



The eight units of the Verde Village, surrounding and adjacent to Cottonwood, have the largest population of any community in the Verde Valley and more than 2,000 of its residents live in poverty. Additionally, the Verde Villages are among Arizona’s many food deserts where a significant number of people are low-income; don’t have ready access to healthy food; and may have limited or no access to a vehicle.

Manzanita Outreach is a partner agency of St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance in Phoenix. Through this collaboration, Pop-Up Pantries will provide perishable and non-perishable food items to those in need in targeted areas within the Verde Valley. The upcoming event is also co-sponsored by Whole Foods Market in Sedona.

“Basically, we pop up tables and tents, fill them with food and feed our neighbors” said Mike Newcomb, Executive Director of Manzanita Outreach.

The process begins with Manzanita Outreach identifying an area in which a significant number of people are food insecure and/or struggle to get food from another emergency food provider.

Manzanita Outreach secures a location and spreads the word in the community. On the day of the event, St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance delivers the food to the location and Manzanita Outreach’s volunteers facilitate the food distribution process.

Newcomb continued, “We are blessed with several emergency food providers in the Verde Valley and they all do great work. Unfortunately, when you look at the Verde Valley as a whole, there are gaps in the total supply of emergency food and many of our residents are missed or forgotten. Filling those gaps is the focus of our organization.”

If you are interested in volunteering at one of the pop-up pantries, sign up at www.ManzanitaOutreach.org or send an email to info@ManzanitaOutreach.org.

Verde Valley Shop with a Cop Dec. 9

Each year Verde valley Police Departments partner to make Christmas a little brighter for a select few of lower income children. Las year, 40 police officers took 30 children ages 7-12 to Walmart where each child was able to spend $150 each. Help us take even more children shopping this year.

Participating police departments include Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Sedona, Yavapai County, DPS, State Parks, Forest Service, Yavapai College PD, and Jerome.

Donations: Make checks payable to Law Enforcement Heroes, a federally recognized 501c3, and send to Cottonwood Police Department, Attn: Sg. Monica Kuhlt, 199 S. 6th Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326. For more information, contact Sgt. Kuhlt at 928-340-2113 or email mkuhlt@cottonwood.az.org.

Fibromyalgia, arthritis, and chronic pain support group meets Dec. 9

The Fibromyalgia, Arthritis, Chronic Pain Support Group December’s meeting will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9 in Conference Room A at the Verde Valley Medical Center located 269 S. Candy Lane in Cottonwood, AZ from 10 a.m. -noon.



This month’s presentation will be led by Sara Patterson, a student of PT at the Verde Valley Medical Center, the topic will be Balance and Falls with Fibromyalgia.

Group members, friends, family and the public are welcome to attend our meeting. For further information or questions, please contact Barbara Baty at 928 649-0248.

The Fibromyalgia, Arthritis, Chronic Pain Support Group would like to wish everyone a very happy Holiday Season and a happy and healthy New Year!!

The Fibromyalgia, Arthritis, Chronic Pain Support Group is supported by NAU and Entire Care.

Give blood in Camp Verde

The next Camp Verde Community Blood Drive will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13 at the Camp Verde Community Center Gymnasium, located at 395 S. Main St.

Contact Irene Peoble for more information at 928-567-9227. Or visit www.Bloodhero.com (Sponsor code: CampVerdeCommunity).

Kelli Ward speaks at Republican Club Dec. 12

Kelli Ward, candidate for Arizona U.S. Senate will speak at Cottonwood Republican Club Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Everyone is invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood. Keynote speaker will be conservative past Arizona State Senator Kelli Ward, now running for U.S senate to replace Jeff Flake. Kelli states that she will be a champion for “America First” policies that reignite the American economy, eliminate job-killing regulations and improve the life and liberty of every American. Kelli will be available for questions at the end of her presentation.

Lunch includes prime rib, salad and dessert with coffee or iced tea at $15.00. Without lunch, there is a meeting fee of $3, sodas are $1 extra. Lunch is served at 11:15 a.m. RSVP by email, MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-301-2121

Make and Take Sprays class Dec. 14

Make & Take Sprays for the holidays—you get to choose the fragrances!

The free class, with take-home recipes, is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 14 from 1–3 p.m. at the Camp Verde Community Library.

Using essential oils and innovative recipes, create refreshing, uplifting, soothing, or calming misting sprays! Hands-on class — make & take gifts! Small materials fee is only required for actual take-home sprays.

Pre-registration appreciated so we can be sure to have the supplies. For info, call/text Honey Judith Rubin, 404-626-5235 or Sarah Jensen 928-451-4847.

EL Valle Artists Association December 2017 Meeting & Christmas Potluck Dec. 14

The EL Valle Artists Association will hold their monthly meeting on Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. The meeting is held at the Pine Shadows Club House, 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood. Monthly meeting dates fall on the second Thursday of each month, from September through May.



Christmas is around the corner, and EL Valle members use the December meeting to enjoy a Christmas Potluck. There will not be a demonstration for this meeting. If you would like to join us, and are inclined to do so, bring a dish to share. All artists and art lovers are always welcome.





Please visit the EL Valle Artists Association website, elvalleartists.org, for more information on membership, future art shows, workshops, meetings and demonstrations. You will want to check often to watch for news, updated info and events.

For more information, call 928-634-0076.

Reading, book signing with Joe Wise Dec. 15

Author Joe Wise will offer his annual Christmas evening - sharing readings and song, old and new, with a Winter theme at the Old Town Center for the Arts, Studio B, Friday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. Old Town Center for the Arts, Studio B, is located at 5th and Main Streets Cost is $5 at the door.

Winter Holiday Market runs through Dec. 16

To the delight of many of the passionate Farmer’s Market attendees, a smaller Winter Holiday Market will be running on Saturdays, Nov. 18 thru Dec. 16. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ramada by Fort Verde on Holloman Street.

Shoppers will find some of their “regular favorite” vendors, including Cowboy Honey, Fasteen Farms, Ramona Sanders, Oak Creek Apples, Plowing Ahead (beef), Frank Germinden (pecans) and Wingfield Bread. Farmer’s Market Board President, Tom Clark, is also reaching out to other market vendors so there will likely be some additional “surprise” guest vendors to spice up the event.

In addition, Jane Davie is issuing the call out for the 2018 market for new agricultural growers who would like to experience what has been called the “Mayberry Market of Arizona.” As you’re planning your garden or farm this winter, consider growing extra and joining the fun and energy with other local growers and producers. For more information about becoming a vendor, Jane can be reached at jcdavie18@msn.com.

The Verde Valley Farmer’s Market is located in downtown Camp Verde on Hollaman Street in the Ramada across the street from Historic Fort Verde.

The 2018 Summer Market is slated to begin Saturday, May 19 and run through Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.

United Way announces second grant cycle, submissions due Dec. 22

United Way of Yavapai County is excited to announce our second grant cycle for 2017-18. The deadline for submitting proposals is Friday, Dec 22. Applicants must be nonprofit organizations or educational institutions. Applications must align to the three United Way initiatives to reduce poverty, therefore the program must fall under the categories of Health, Education or Income (meaning employability / workforce development). The program requesting funds must only serve Yavapai County. You may download the application from our website at http://www.yavapaiuw.org/rfps. For questions, call or email 928.778.6605 or admin@yavapaiuw.org.

Cookie Walk held Dec. 16

The annual Cookie Walk will be held Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. to noon at Mountain View United Methodist Church, located 901 S. 12th Street in Cottonwood.

Cookies will be sold by the pound. Other goodies will be available too. Come in and get a chance to win a basket of bears. Free coffee and hot chocolate will available.

Verde Valley Holiday Concert Dec. 17

The annual Circle of Friends Holiday Concert, a Verde Valley tradition, is set to gather folks of all ages together for what promises to be an evening of seasonal song and cheer.

Many local performers will join musician and host John Ziegler on Sunday, Dec. 17 at the Mingus Union High School auditorium. Mount Hope Foods sponsors this event every year, and will once again provide free refreshments.

The songs and music will be seasonal, spiritual, and at times eclectic, so come prepared to have your spirits lifted as these entertainers share their simple gifts with the community.

The Circle of Friends is a way for old and new friends to gather and share their music with the community. A variety of musical guests are set to perform, including The Mingus Union High School Choir and members The Johnny Lingo Trio.

The two-hour concert is free to the public. Come early. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with refreshments and the concert starts at 5:30.

Also, Mount Hope Foods will match donations, dollar for dollar (cash only) with all proceeds going to our local food bank.

Call 634-8251 for more information.

Free Legal Talk Webinar ‘Family Court 101’ Dec. 18

Camp Verde Community Library: Join us in the Terracotta Room at Camp Verde Community Library from 2:45-3:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18 for a free Legal Talk Webinar from AzCourtHelp.org. This legal talk takes place at the Coconino County Law Library and will be streamed live at Camp Verde Community Library. The presenters will talk about the steps in a divorce, legal separation, or custody case. Live Chat will be available for audience questions.



This service is offered by AzCourtHelp.org which can be accessed on the Camp Verde Community Library web site, the Yavapai Library Network online library catalog, or at http://www.azcourthelp.org/. This free online resource lets you find court locations, hours, policies, and parking information, allows you to ask questions to a law librarian over the Live Chat function, locate and print out forms that are related to your case, watch video tutorials and virtual court tours, and much more.

Camp Verde Community Library will offer these free legal talk webinars from AzCourtHelp.org as they become available. Camp Verde Community Library is located 130 Black Bridge Rd. Camp Verde. For more information about this program or any other program in the library, contact us at 928-554-8380.

Gift wrap extravaganza Dec. 18-22

The Village of Oak Creek Christmas Gift Wrapping Extravaganza opens Monday, Dec. 18 through Friday, Dec. 22 at The House Church, located at 49 Bell Rock Plaza, Suite B. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

We will spread holiday cheer by wrapping your gifts! Donations are accepted with the proceeds benefitting Free To Be Me Preschool, Precious Stones Preschool and The House Church Children’s Ministry.

If you would like to volunteer, morning, afternoon and evening shifts are available to wrap gifts throughout the week.

For more information, please call Pastor Phyllis Dixon at 928-300-1874.

Holiday Sing-Along held Dec. 19

The Camp Verde Community Library presents a Holiday Sing-Along Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Library, located 130 Black Bridge Rd.

The Sing-Along, held in the Fireside Room, will be led by Zack Garcia, Teen Librarian, and will feature classics such as Jingle Bells, Deck the Halls, and many more.

For more information, contact the Library at zachary.garcia@campverde.az.gov

Call to Artists for Smithsonian Exhibit Art Contest, submissions due Dec. 22

Local artists and photographers are invited to be a part of the Smithsonian traveling exhibition coming to Camp Verde Community Library. But that’s not all, one illustration will be chosen to be included in a takeaway coloring book that will be given to visitors to all 12 sites where the exhibit is displayed in Arizona.

Camp Verde Community Library in cooperation with Arizona Humanities, the Walton Sustainability Solutions Initiatives and School of Historical, Philosophical and Religious Studies at Arizona State University, and Friends of Verde River Greenway will host Water|Ways, a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street (MoMS) program in 2019. The exhibition and companion programming will feature community water stories and examine water as an environmental necessity and an important cultural element.

Submitted by Friends of Verde River Greenway to represent the Verde Valley and surrounding communities, the Library was chosen from a group of competitive applications by Arizona Humanities and ASU to host Water|Ways as part of the Museum on Main Street program — a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations. The exhibition will tour 12 communities in Arizona from June 2018 through April 2020.

Camp Verde Community Library is sponsoring a contest for community artists and photographers to submit designs for the Verde Valley’s page in the coloring book. The Verde Valley Water|Ways Art Contest is open to people of all ages who are residents, community members, or simply appreciate the Verde River. The purpose of the contest is to select one image that represents the Verde Valley in a coloring book to be handed out to visitors at all 12 venues during the course of the exhibit’s journey across Arizona. The coloring book takeaway is being designed by Arizona Humanities who will convert all winning images to a coloring book format. Credit will be given the artist on the page.

For entry forms and complete details of the Water|Ways art contest visit www.cvlibrary.org/vvwaterways or contact Kathy Hellman at 928-554-8381. To learn about Water|Ways in Arizona, please visit http://www.azhumanities.org/water-ways/ or call Arizona Humanities at 602-257-0335.

MMA VVD annual Frosty and Chilly run held Jan. 1

Modified Motorcycle Association Verde Valley District - MMA VVD Annual Frosty and Chilly Run will be held Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 with proceeds benefitting the Cottonwood Firefights Association. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at American Legion Post 25 with KSU at 10:45 a.m. for a chilly ride thru the Verde Valley. End party will start at 1 p.m. at American Legion Post 25 with food, music, raffles and a fun time. Please join us as we raise money to help the CW Firefighters Association.

Join Camp Verde Parks and Recreation for trips to Phoenix area

Join Camp Verde Parks and Recreation for fun-filled trips on a 14 passenger shuttle bus. Trips leave from the Community Center Gym at 9 a.m. and return at 4 p.m. unless otherwise specified. Participants must be at least 16 years old or have an accompanying adult. Explore the secrets of Arizona and relax with plenty of opportunity for you to spend the day the way you want. Must pre-register for all trips

Saturday, Jan. 13: Barrett-Jackson Car Auction & Show in Scottsdale

Visit the World’s Greatest Collector Car Auction with luxury, antique, collectable and classic cars. Check out all the cars on display, watch items being auctioned, and enjoy seeing all of the auto related memorabilia. You can also catch a motorcycle drifting exhibition. Lunch is available from one of many vendors on site. Senior, Military & Student $26, Adult $31, Child (6-12) $26









Friday, Jan. 26: AZ Museum of Natural History & Mesa

Come tour the premier natural history museum in Arizona and learn about the natural and cultural history of the Southwest. Be amazed by Dinosaur Hall, explore ancient Seas, learn about Paleo-Indians and later Hohokam Native Americans. Explore the history of the Spanish Southwest and Territorial Arizona. Enjoy lunch at your choice of local restaurants, visit the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum and local shops. Adult $22, Senior (65 +)$20, Student (13+) $18, Child(0-12) $15.

Friday, Feb. 9 Butterfly Wonderland & OdySea Aquarium (Mix & Match) in Scottsdale.

Trip leaves early at 8 a.m. and returns at 4 p.m. Your choice of one or both attractions. At Butterfly Wonderland, walk through America’s largest butterfly atrium surrounded by thousands of beautifully colored butterflies! Learn about the fascinating life of butterflies in the 3D movie “Flight of the Butterflies.” At OdySea Aquarium, see the Rivers of the World, Otter Banks, Penguin Point and walk through the Great Barrier Reef tunnel under the water! Check out two stories of restaurants and shops around the huge circular plaza.

Cost for Butterfly Wonderland: Adult $42, Senior $40, Student $40, Children 3-12: $33.

Cost for OdySea Aquarium: Adult $55, Senior $53, Student: $49, Children 3-12: $44

Cost for both attractions: Adult: $75, Seniors: $69, Student: $66, Children 3-12: $55.

Friday, Feb. 23 Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show

Watch your choice of several horse competitions at this premier event. This is the 63rd annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show, with over 2,400 horses, top owners, trainers, and breeders from around the world competing to be the best. Explore the vendor hall with 200 plus exhibitors and lots of food options. Adult $19, Senior (55 +)$16, Child(0-12) $15

Friday, March 9 Phoenix Art Museum

Enjoy the largest art museum in the southwest with art from around the world. Enjoy the permanent collections as well as temporary exhibits such as the current “Selections from the Schorr Collection” of Old World & 19th century masters. Bring a lunch or enjoy creations from Palette restaurant at the museum. Adult $28, Senior $25, Student $23, Child (6 – 17) $19.

Friday, March 23 Wrigley Mansion Lunch & Tour in Phoenix

Join us for this unusual opportunity. Enjoy a wonderful lunch with your choice of menu options and a great view. Then take a guided tour through the Wrigley Mansion. Built by the Wrigley gum magnate William Wrigley between 1929 and 1931. It has 24 rooms and 12 bathrooms, spanning 16,000 square feet. This tour includes your lunch. All ages - $45

Register at Camp Verde Parks and Recreation at 395 S. Main St. Or call (928)554-0829 for more information.

Local art exhibit at Beaver Creek library Jan. 6

Through Saturday, Jan. 6, the Beaver Creek Public/School Library will host a Holiday Arts Peace Show, a display of local artwork from the Rimrock community.

From homemade crafts to photography to art, come see – or purchase – the work of local artists Devon Artrip, Dena Crill, Mark Foltz, Tammie Gardner Williams, Jo Hufford, Eric Kaiser and Sunshower Rose.

Artrip, Crill, Williams, Hufford and Rose are also members of the Verde Valley Photographic Society.

The Beaver Creek Public/School Library is located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

Library hours are 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call 928-567-4034 for more information.

Verde Valley writers group forming, meetings begin Jan. 19

Are you a published author looking to join a Verde Valley writers group that will fully critique your next work of fiction, memoir or creative nonfiction essay? The focus of the group is to give honest critiques in a positive climate of professionalism.

Weekly Friday morning meetings will begin on Friday, January 19, 2018, from 10 a.m. to noon in the upper meeting room at Jerona Café, 677 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood. There is no charge for the meeting room with group food purchase, so please be prepared to order drinks and/or food.

Requirements to join: writing that has been traditionally published by trade publishers or literary magazines. For those writers who have self-published novels, memoirs or a collection of non-fiction essays, self-published work must have been professionally edited. Members accepted need to understand English fundamentals and the mechanics of final editing.

This is not a group for beginning writers or for those who write about religion, politics or science fiction. Attention during critique will be paid to stylistic techniques such as structure, flow, rhythm, voice, storyline, dialogue, metaphor and imagery; meetings will not focus on grammar. Each writer should bring no more than 1,000 words to the weekly meetings with copies of the work to be supplied to the group of four to six writers.

Group leader is Geraldine Birch, a former newspaper reporter and editor for both small and metropolitan newspapers in the Los Angeles area, Birch moved to Sedona, Arizona in 1991 where she worked as a reporter and editor for a community newspaper and received a first place national award from the National Newspaper Association for her political column “Gerrymandering.” She is the author of two novels, Sedona: City of Refugees and The Swastika Tattoo. Her work has been published in the Arizona Republic, Christian Science Monitor, Fiction Attic Press, Six Hens, and Opium. Her essay “Taking the Census in Rural Arizona,” received a finalist award in the 2016 Missouri Review Jeffrey E. Smith Editor’s Prize competition and the 2016 Tucson Festival of Books writing competition.

“I’m hoping to form a group of published Verde Valley writers,” Birch said, “who are seeking valued critique for new work, emotional support for writing projects, and encouragement when the writing process seems like it is going nowhere.”

For more information, please email Geraldine Birch at talesbygeraldine@gmail.com.

Registration open for Grasshopper Basketball Program, games begin Jan. 20

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation announces that registration is open for our popular youth Grasshopper Basketball Program. This program for boys and girls in 5th thru 8th grade is a fun way to learn basketball and teamwork. Co-ed teams of boys and girls, led by volunteer coaches, are grouped by grade level and practice one night per week and compete on Saturday mornings. Smaller sized basketballs are used to make the game more enjoyable and successful for the kids. Volunteer coaches are always needed for these teams. Coaching experience is not required, only the desire to help your kids and others have a good time. Parents interested in coaching should sign their kids up early and check the coaching box on the form, preferably by Dec. 8. Cost is only $40 per child and $35 for each additional child from the same family and includes a uniform jersey. Partial scholarships may be available to help those in need courtesy of funding provided by the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde. Teams will be assigned by Parks & Recreation. Sign-up forms are available through the schools or can be picked up at Parks & Recreation. Return all registration forms to Parks & Recreation. Games are scheduled to start Saturday, Jan. 20 and the Tournament will finish in early March. For more information or to register come to Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St. or call 928-554-0829.

University of Arizona Yavapai County Cooperative Extension offers Master Gardener Volunteer Training in Camp Verde starting Feb. 6

The Master Gardener Volunteer training course provides research-based horticulture information you will use as a Master Gardener volunteer educator for the Yavapai County Cooperative Extension. Topics include basic botany, soils, fruit tree care, planting, staking, pruning, ornamental trees and shrubs, water/irrigation, wildlife in the garden, insects, integrated pest management, vegetables, weed management, natural resources, plant diseases and pesticide safety.

The 16-week course runs from Feb. 6, 2018 to May 22, 2018 and will be held on Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Camp Verde Community Library. The application and additional information is available on our website https://extension.arizona.edu/yavapai-county-master-gardener-volunteer-training-application or call Lydia at 928-445-6590 ext. 221. Applications are required and must be postmarked by Dec. 1, 2017.

VVMC Caregiver Support Group meets each Friday

Join other caregivers each Friday from 10 to 11 a.m at Verde Valley Medical Center located at 300 Willard St., Education Rooms in Cottonwood. Join us for sharing those difficult moments to celebrating precious memories while learning self-care from others that are living it.



Enjoy snacks and materials while gaining access to available supportive services and programs in your community.



For more information about the VVMC Caregiver Support Group or to inquire about other programs and services, call Area Agency on Aging NACOG toll-free at 1-877-521-3500.

Free bird walks at Montezuma Well, Tuzigoot National Monument through April

Continuing through April 2018, Montezuma Well and Tuzigoot national monuments will host bird walks.

On the first and third Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 am at Montezuma Well. Each walk will begin at the Montezuma Well Picnic area.



On the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 a.m. at Tuzigoot National Monument.



Each walk will begin at the Tuzigoot Visitor Center parking lot. Due to the holidays, there will be no bird walks on Nov. 25 or Dec. 23.

Participants are encouraged to bring water, binoculars, a hat, and to wear comfortable shoes for walking. The trails can be steep, rocky and uneven.

Montezuma Well is located at 5525 Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock, AZ 86335.



For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, visit www.nps.gov/moca or follow us at www.facebook.com/MontezumaNPS.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road in Clarkdale.



For more information, call 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.

Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group meets every third Thursday

The Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group - a core group of people personally connected to the autism community – has been expanded to welcome and offer support to parents, family members, and caregivers of people with all special needs.

A support group is the lifeline that can bring emotional respite and assistance to those struggling. Those in the support group are walking the path too, some of them have for several years, and can offer empathy, insight, and suggestions for professional help and resources.

The Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Camp Verde Library from 6-7:30 p.m. We welcome you to join us. No family should have to walk this path alone. Come to a meeting and share, learn, and connect with others who understand.

Family Movies at the Library

On every third Saturday of the month the Cottonwood Public Library hosts family movies in the Youth Services Department. Family friendly movies begin at 10:30 a.m. and are free and open to parents and children of all ages. Please check the Library website at www.ctwpl.info for this Saturday’s family movie title. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Volunteers needed for upcoming tax season

Your local AARP Foundation Tax Aide sites are seeking volunteers for the upcoming tax season. We have sites in Camp Verde, Cottonwood, and Sedona.



We provide free, confidential tax service for seniors and low income families. Experience is not required as training is provided for counselors, client facilitators, and receptionists. This is a wonderful way to give back to your community.



Please call Pat at 928 567-9251 for more information.

Alpha course begins Jan. 9

Are you searching for meaning in life? You are cordially invited to join us as we explore life and faith. Over 69 million persons worldwide have experienced Alpha. There’s something in Alpha for everyone: The faithful, the questioning, those on the fringe of faith and even the person who is outside the faith but wants to learn more.



The Alpha course is interdenominational, relaxed, friendly, & fun. Sharing a meal at the beginning of each session provides an opportunity to get to know each other. Then we watch a DVD presentation on topics such as “Is there more to life than this?” or “Who is Jesus.” After each talk we divide into small groups for discussion. The philosophy of Alpha is listen, learn, discuss, discover. And ask anything. No question is too simple or too hostile. It is a respectful environment where your questions are valued and your opinions respected.



The course consists of 10 weekly sessions in the parish hall. There is no charge for the Alpha course and babysitting is provided free on-site. The first 2018 Alpha course will be hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church located on SR89A and Bill Gray Rd. beginning Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. with a free catered dinner and the Introductory Session. For information and registration contact John at 254-8137, the parish office at 634-2933 or email Carol at caroldej@gmail.com

Griefshare Support Group runs through Jan. 25

Struggling with grief? GriefShare support groups are led by caring people who have experienced grief and successfully rebuilt their lives.

GriefShare seminars feature nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics, such as “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?”, “Guilt” and Anger.”

These session are open to both those who have had a recent loss of a loved one or an earlier loss.

We will also have a special “Surviving The Holidays” Session on Tuesday, Nov. 14. This GriefShare support group will meet at Calvary Chapel Camp Verde, Tuesdays through Jan. 25, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Calvary Chapel Camp Verde is located at 514 S. Main St.

For more information contact Julie Scott at 928-963-1085.