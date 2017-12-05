Woman’s death determined a suicide

BEAVER CREEK – Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies have determined that a woman died at a Beaver Creek shooting range Dec. 3 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Just before 10 a.m., YCSO deputies were dispatched to a gunshot injury call on Beaver Creek Road, past the Montezuma Well, in Camp Verde.

A 51-year-old man had called to report his 36-year-old girlfriend, was suffering from a gunshot wound to her head, according to a YCSO news release.

EMS personnel arrived and treated the woman pending transportation to Flagstaff Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased around 11:45 a.m.

Deputies said the couple stopped at the location to target practice with a handgun.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that while the woman was preparing to shoot, her boyfriend turned away and this is when she shot herself in the head. There were no other witnesses,” stated the release.

Deputies contained the scene and conducted an extensive interview with her boyfriend who remained cooperative throughout the investigation. Evidence technicians and detectives were called out to process the scene.

“Initial indications from detectives, based on current known evidence, support that her death resulted from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said YCSO.