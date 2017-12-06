The peaceful progression of Thunder Valley Rally

COTTONWOOD – Last year it was ugly.
There was finger pointing. Heated arguments boomeranged back and forth. Multiple meetings were held. Consternation prevailed.
Ultimately, a compromise was reached. The Thunder Valley Rally motorcycle event would be split between two venues.
Old Town would play host in the daytime. Riverfront Park would host nighttime entertainment.
Overall, the plan worked.
Hezekiah Allen, Recreation Services Supervisor, presented a statistical analysis of the rally before Cottonwood City Council Tuesday night. The review detailed how the bottom-line numbers of TVR have improved each year.
After his Powerpoint presentation, Council had no questions. And the public didn’t provide any comments.
Whether the silence was derived from satisfaction for this year or fatigue from last year, the storm surrounding TVR passed.
TVR Statistical Analysis:
Total Cash Sponsors
2015 - $14,500; 2016 - $21,500 (48 percent increase); 2017 - $33,000 (53 percent increase)
Vendor Collections
2015 - $7,275.00; 2016 - $13,850.00; 2017 - $14,560.00 (.05 percent increase)
Poker Run
2015 - $6,740.00 (350 riders); 2016 - $8,440.00 (423 riders); 2017 - $6,575.00 (321 riders – 22 percent decrease)
Merchandise Sales
2015 - $11,885.00; 2016 - $10,482.20; 2017- $11,900.50 (13 percent increase)
Bar Sales Collections
2015 - $11,745.34; 2016 - $13,077.01; 2017 - $21,539.05 (65 percent increase)
Weekend Passes
2016 - $38,585.00; 2017 - $53,079.47 (37 percent increase)
Charity Split
2016 - $2,862.63; 2017 - $2,711.13 (.05 percent decrease)
Parking/Camping
2017 – Camping: $5,090 / Parking: $5,034
Attendance
2016 - 8,505 Guests (approximately)
Weekend Passes – Friday Concert: 3,300; Saturday: 5,008
Non-Paid Attendees (estimated) = 2,000
2017 – 10,308 Guests (approximately) 21 percent increase
Shuttle Numbers
2015 = 1,300; 2016 = 1,611; 2017 = 1,827
Thunder Valley Rally Charities
Vendor Charities - $1,000
Cheerleaders/Flip City Gym - $300
Verde Valley Fairgrounds - $2,600
Old Town Association - $700.50
Cottonwood Fire Department - $688.00
Verde Valley Military Service Park - $12,871.50
Mingus Wrestling/Mingus Union High School Sports - $7,772.30
Total = $25,932.30 (2017) 24 percent decrease; $34,127.49 (2016); $26,652.51 (2015)
Thunder Valley Rally Annual Investments
2012-13: $41,046.75: 22 percent cost recovery
2013-14: $28,422.76: 34 percent cost recovery
2014-15: $55,217.47: 0.06 percent cost recovery
2015-16: $108,681.34: 38 percent cost recovery
2016-17: $44,309.77: 70 percent cost recovery
2017-18: $9,042.55: 94 percent cost recovery
Benefit/Cost Analysis
Est. Sales Tax: $40,000
Revenue: $154,867.15
Charities: $25,377.30
Cost: $163,909.70
(+$56,334.75)
TVR Economic Impact Study
Sample Population = 100 + Respondents
Population = 8,505 in attendance
Unit of Analysis = Program Attendees
Survey Data was collected in accordance to EPSEM (equal probability of selection method) Simple Random Sampling
TVR Descriptive Stats/Economic Impact Estimate
In 2016 out-of-Verde visitors accounted for 64.7 percent of all visitors or 5,503 visitors; and in 2017, 61 percent or 6,287.88 visitors.
61 percent of those surveyed live outside of the city.
Origins included Canada, Germany, and England
21 percent had not been to Old Town before
34.7 percent of respondents make $100,000-$124,000 a year
Visitors from Nevada, California, New Mexico, Wyoming, Wisconsin, Virginia, and Massachusetts were represented
47.8 percent said nothing needs to be improved
TVR Regional Economic Impact:
ATM Report 2015 – $20,000.00
ATM Report 2016 - $25,600.00
ATM Report 2017 - $31,020.00
“The total impact for 2016 is $1,312,000, less than $1,718,000 in 2015. The difference between the years is most probably entirely the result of the difference in population estimates between the years. In 2015, the estimate was 10,000 attendees; 65.8 percent or 6,579 were considered out-of-Verde Valley visitors. In 2016, the population estimate was 8,505 determined by actually measurements,” according to the presented TVR statistical analysis.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.