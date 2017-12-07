Letter: Clark Memorial Library’s promotion of literacy should include promotion of local art and education

Editor:

I was so pleased to see Mingus Union High School photography students’ work decking Clark Memorial Library for the holiday season! The sight of stacks lined with their pro-quality photo art underscores the fact CML is open for the entire community to enjoy on a daily basis.

I’m told the MUHS exhibition will run through mid-January. At which point, without missing a beat, the Verde Valley Weaver’s Guild will mount its annual exhibition of fabric arts -- a treat many connoisseurs need to chase winter blahs. I truly appreciate Library Coordinator Jeff King and Friends of Clark Memorial Library member Mary Liggit staying on top of in-library offerings while other FCML members were preparing to sell books at the Made In Clarkdale annual Artist’s Showcase.

The MIC gala rocked (literally) -- the best in years. Robyn Prud’homme-Bauer, Jenny Emminger, and Bear Schultz deserve major kudos for opening out the display and restoring the magic. And Friends of CML made the most of their invitation to be a part of the great art, music, libations, and appetizers, completing the cultural circle, celebrating Clarkdale. Many book sale patrons expressed delight that the momentary break in a very worthwhile tradition had healed.

Just as important, though, Clark Memorial Library’s ongoing promotion of literacy should include promotion of local art and education.

The swift reinstatement of in-library exhibitions accomplishes this in style. Don’t miss the current MUHS photos displayed over the holidays and the wonderful weavers’ art thereafter—Monday through Thursday from 1 to 5:30 pm and Friday 8 am to noon.

Therese Hearn

Clarkdale

