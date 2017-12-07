Letter: Thank you to all who gave in money or in spirit

Editor:

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7400 and Auxiliary recently conducted their two-day Buddy Poppy campaign, soliciting donations at the following businesses in Cottonwood: Walmart, Fry’s, Safeway, Ace Hardware, Chase Bank, Bank of America, and at the Zeke Taylor barbeque at Clemenceau Museum. Every cent realized through this drive goes into the Post and Auxiliary Relief Funds, used solely to help valley veterans and their families who are in need.

On behalf of those who will receive aid through the coming year, the VFW and Auxiliary wish to thank the thousands of valley citizens who opened their hearts once again to help our veterans who sacrificed so much for us. Due to your generosity, we collected a record amount of money, which will allow us to help more families for Christmas, as well as provide more assistance through the year.

For anyone who would like to know the origin of this campaign, please Google ‘Flanders Field Poppies’.

Once again, Thank you to all who gave in money or in spirit.

Donald Finney,

Post Commander

Pamela Van Winkle,

Auxiliary President