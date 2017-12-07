Mingus boys soccer opens home schedule with 3-0 win

Mingus Union boys soccer cruised in its home opener to even its record.

The Marauders (1-1) rebounded from a season opening loss at Phoenix Metro Tech, to beat Buckeye Youngker 3-0 at home on Tuesday.

Mingus Union scored right before halftime and then two more in the second half to down the Roughriders.

“We had to make some adjustments at half, we’ve been so shy getting goals that you just get anxious, you just feel like there’s a big lid on it, you just can’t put any balls in the net so we had to make some adjustments at half,” said Mingus head coach Calvin Behlow. “We struggled so bad just getting opportunities but not capitalizing on them so it was really the focus: be patient and put some balls in the back of the net. Getting that one a couple minutes left in the first half was a huge relief because at least we’re not talking at half about being tied, we’re up one.”

Senior Ezekiel Behlow scored the game’s first goal, in the 40th minute. Junior Jovany Garcia provided the assist.

“It was great,” Ezekiel Behlow said. “To get it right before the first half, it’s nice going into the halftime knowing that you’re up. It gives you more of a relaxed feeling. You still have to play hard and everything but it feels good for the whole team because everybody doesn’t get all mad about somebody should have scored or anything like that. It’s more congratulations on like the team building and putting the ball in the back of the net finally.”

The goal was the Marauders’ first of the season after they fell 5-0 at Metro Tech.

Ezekiel Behlow said scoring that goal after the almost 120 minute drought felt like a weight was lifted off their shoulders.

In the second half Mingus Union put the game away.

“Our adjustment at halftime was flat out: focus on your first touch,” Calvin Behlow said. “A 10 foot trap isn’t effective, so our first touch has to be better and then the second thing we wanted to make sure we do was quick going straight at the goal, we wanted to start spreading things wide because we have the guys that will run, we just weren’t getting the ball because we were so anxious to score.”

In the 43rd minute, sophomore forward Eduardo Lazaro off an assist by senior midfielder Kevin Ornelas.

Ezekiel Behlow said the Marauders trust each other more this year and pass with confidence.

“It’s really easy once you get a lead, you get more relaxed on the ball, you pick up your head more and you’re not as stressed out about making sure you’re winning or keeping it out of the back of the net,” Ezekiel Behlow said. “So it’s helpful to go up 1 or 2-0 and be able to control the ball and play it to other people and not just worry about yourself.”

Junior forward Bradley Howard scored the third goal.

The Marauders’ next game is at Goodyear Estrella Foothills on Dec. 12. Their next home game is on Jan. 5 when they host Lee Williams.

“The thing that we need to get better at is securing the ball in the offensive third,” Calvin Behlow said. “We play good solid possession but when it gets in the offensive third, one bad pass blows everything up.”