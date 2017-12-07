The peaceful progression of Thunder Valley Rally

Hezekiah Allen, Parks and Recreation Services Supervisor, presents a statistical analysis of Thunder Valley Rally before Cottonwood City Council Tuesday night. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Jennifer Volpe

  • Originally Published: December 7, 2017 1:32 p.m.

    • COTTONWOOD – Last year it was ugly.

    There was finger pointing. Heated arguments boomeranged back and forth. Multiple meetings were held. Consternation prevailed.

    Ultimately, a compromise was reached. The Thunder Valley Rally motorcycle event would be split between two venues.

    Old Town would play host in the daytime. Riverfront Park would host nighttime entertainment.

    Overall, the plan worked.

    Hezekiah Allen, Parks and Recreation services supervisor, presented a statistical analysis of the rally before Cottonwood City Council Tuesday night. The review detailed how the bottom-line numbers of TVR have improved each year.

    After his Powerpoint presentation, Council had no questions. And the public didn’t provide any comments.

    Whether the silence was derived from satisfaction for this year or fatigue from last year, the storm surrounding TVR passed.

    TVR Statistical Analysis:

    Total Cash Sponsors

    2015 - $14,500; 2016 - $21,500 (48 percent increase); 2017 - $33,000 (53 percent increase)

    Vendor Collections

    2015 - $7,275.00; 2016 - $13,850.00; 2017 - $14,560.00 (.05 percent increase)

    Poker Run

    2015 - $6,740.00 (350 riders); 2016 - $8,440.00 (423 riders); 2017 - $6,575.00 (321 riders – 22 percent decrease)

    Merchandise Sales

    2015 - $11,885.00; 2016 - $10,482.20; 2017- $11,900.50 (13 percent increase)

    Bar Sales Collections

    2015 - $11,745.34; 2016 - $13,077.01; 2017 - $21,539.05 (65 percent increase)

    Weekend Passes

    2016 - $38,585.00; 2017 - $53,079.47 (37 percent increase)

    Charity Split

    2016 - $2,862.63; 2017 - $2,711.13 (.05 percent decrease)

    Parking/Camping

    2017 – Camping: $5,090 / Parking: $5,034

    Attendance

    2016 - 8,505 Guests (approximately)

    Weekend Passes – Friday Concert: 3,300; Saturday: 5,008

    Non-Paid Attendees (estimated) = 2,000

    2017 – 10,308 Guests (approximately) 21 percent increase 

    Shuttle Numbers

    2015 = 1,300; 2016 = 1,611; 2017 = 1,827

    Thunder Valley Rally Charities

    Vendor Charities - $1,000

    Cheerleaders/Flip City Gym - $300

    Verde Valley Fairgrounds - $2,600

    Old Town Association - $700.50

    Cottonwood Fire Department - $688.00

    Verde Valley Military Service Park - $12,871.50

    Mingus Wrestling/Mingus Union High School Sports - $7,772.30

    Total = $25,932.30 (2017) 24 percent decrease; $34,127.49 (2016); $26,652.51 (2015)

    Thunder Valley Rally Annual Investments

    2012-13: $41,046.75: 22 percent cost recovery

    2013-14: $28,422.76: 34 percent cost recovery

    2014-15: $55,217.47: 0.06 percent cost recovery

    2015-16: $108,681.34: 38 percent cost recovery

    2016-17: $44,309.77: 70 percent cost recovery

    2017-18: $9,042.55: 94 percent cost recovery

    Benefit/Cost Analysis

    Est. Sales Tax: $40,000

    Revenue: $154,867.15

    Charities: $25,377.30

    Cost: $163,909.70

    (+$56,334.75)

    TVR Economic Impact Study

    Sample Population = 100 + Respondents

    Population = 8,505 in attendance

    Unit of Analysis = Program Attendees

    Survey Data was collected in accordance to EPSEM (equal probability of selection method) Simple Random Sampling

    TVR Descriptive Stats/Economic Impact Estimate

    In 2016 out-of-Verde visitors accounted for 64.7 percent of all visitors or 5,503 visitors; and in 2017, 61 percent or 6,287.88 visitors.

    61 percent of those surveyed live outside of the city.

    Origins included Canada, Germany, and England

    21 percent had not been to Old Town before

    34.7 percent of respondents make $100,000-$124,000 a year

    Visitors from Nevada, California, New Mexico, Wyoming, Wisconsin, Virginia, and Massachusetts were represented

    47.8 percent said nothing needs to be improved

    TVR Regional Economic Impact:

    ATM Report 2015 – $20,000.00

    ATM Report 2016 - $25,600.00

    ATM Report 2017 - $31,020.00

    “The total impact for 2016 is $1,312,000, less than $1,718,000 in 2015. The difference between the years is most probably entirely the result of the difference in population estimates between the years. In 2015, the estimate was 10,000 attendees; 65.8 percent or 6,579 were considered out-of-Verde Valley visitors. In 2016, the population estimate was 8,505 determined by actually measurements,” according to the presented TVR statistical analysis.

    Comments

