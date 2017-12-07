Editor:

The RV park going in next to 89A in Clarkdale just before the bridge over the river to Tuzigoot does a disservice to the Verde Valley area.

This special view shed should have been enough to prohibit such a use of that land. Further, an RV park in sight of one of our most sacred cultural sites makes it profoundly distasteful.

Protection of aesthetic values must not take a back seat to commercial development.

And community development offices should always take steps to inform the public, including all of the relevant arguments for and against such development.

Tim Mckimmie

Sedona