Western Light: Reflections of fall color

Reflections of the fall color along Clear Creek bring to mind the impressionistic paintings of Monet. The peaceful, pastoral scene is rendered not in photographic reality but in the lazy ripples of a watery mirror, and changes minute by minute with the wind, the light, the minutes of the day.

