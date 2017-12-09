Camp Verde boys basketball wins two in a row

Despite playing shorthanded, Camp Verde boys basketball held on to win their second in a row on Friday night.

The Cowboys (3-7) beat Anthem Prep 60-56 at home. Camp Verde came back from an early deficit, built up a lead and held on when the Eagles rallied late and pulled to within a basket.

“It wasn’t perfect, we had a lot of mistakes here and there and we should’ve finished it a little earlier in those last few seconds, if we do a few more things right,” said Camp Verde head coach Daniel Wall. “I loved how scrappy we were, we battled, we got down pretty big early on and we had a chance to fold and the kids adjusted and competed, just very proud of their effort and their competitive desire to win (Friday) night.”

Anthem Prep led 17-12 after the first quarter, but Camp Verde outscored them 23-15 in the second and 14-8 in the third period. Last year the Cowboys lost by six to the Eagles in Anthem.

“It was nail biting, it was good,” said Camp Verde senior guard/forward Payton Sarkesian. “It was good since we lost to them last year.”

Playing without two starters, the mostly young Cowboys were still able to hold off the Eagles’ rally in the fourth quarter.

“That’s huge,” Wall said. “That’s where you start to see their confidence developing a little bit. It goes from ‘hopefully we can hang in there’ to ‘hey, we’re going to take care of business’ and that was pretty evident that that was their demeanor (Friday) night. A couple big rebounds at the end, great inbounds from (junior Ryan) Loza to (freshman) Teson (Parker), detail, small things that made all the difference (Friday) night.”

The Cowboys’ pressure defense led to 11 steals and 22 Anthem Prep turnovers.

On Thursday night the Cowboys beat Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 61-50 to snap a six game losing streak.

“It was good,” Wall said. “It was a little bit similar to this one, where we got down by about nine at halftime, we weren’t playing great defensively. We weren’t taking great shots down here on offense in that first half and it was a very physical game, kinda got us out of what we wanted to do.”

After some halftime adjustments, the Cowboys rallied past the Golden Eagles.

“We were very patient on offense, competed on defense and just completely turned the game around,” Wall said.

The wins came without sophomore guard/forward Abe Gonzalez and junior center Dayton Smith who were injured during the Cowboys’ stay at the PCDS Desert Classic. Gonzalez hurt his shoulder and could be out for a while and Smith went down with a knee injury.

Sarkesian had to be helped off the court against Anthem Prep but returned to the game and was even able to get an important rebound late.

“I think Payton will be okay, I was nervous about that when it happened but he got back in there and finished strong,” Wall said.

There has been a positive from losing two key players though.

“Well obviously that’s tough, anytime you lose two of your key kids that makes it difficult but it’s been so neat to see some of these other kids step up and fill roles and get some confidence going because you’re thrust in there, so you gotta either compete or figure it out and they’re doing a great job of just getting after it.”

The Cowboys’ next game will be on Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they host Chino Valley, the first of three this week before the winter break.

“Three more games before Christmas next week, so it’ll be another busy week,” Wall said.