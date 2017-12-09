Camp Verde man accepts plea deal in molestation case

CAMP VERDE – Tristan Alan Horton, 21, pleaded guilty to three dangerous crimes against children on Monday at Yavapai County Superior Court in Camp Verde. The charges were one count of molestation of a child, one count of sexual contact with a minor and one count of attempted sexual contact with a minor. Horton is facing between five and 15 years for the molestation of a child charge. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 5.