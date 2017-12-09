City moves forward with annexation of 13 properties

COTTONWOOD –City Council is moving forward with annexing portions of 13 properties which currently straddle the City/County boundary in Verde Village Unit 8.

Tuesday, Council held a public hearing and first reading of the ordinance.

Mayor Tim Elinski said the annexation makes sense.



Council then approved a resolution which provides the required 10-year infrastructure plan for the area associated with the annexation.

One man who lives at one of the 13 properties, who is against the annexation, was urged by Mayor Elinski to come forward and speak of his concerns before Council. He has shared his concerns before at previous meetings.

Planning and Zoning said that annexing the properties that straddle the City/County boundary will allow for better emergency response for fire, medical, and police by clearly showing which properties fall within the City and which are in the County. Right now, some of the properties are deemed to be in the County, even though most of the property is within the City limits. The opposite is also true, said staff. Some properties are identified as being in the County.

“This annexation will also allow these property owners to vote in City elections and for the property owners to continue to receive a single tax bill,” stated the agenda.

Visit http://cottonwoodaz.gov/129/Agendas-Minutes for Cottonwood City Council’s agendas and minutes.