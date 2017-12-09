Deceased person found in Oak Creek Canyon

Area agencies are in the process of recovering a deceased person in Oak Creek Canyon, said an on scene Sedona Police spokesperson.

Recovery efforts are taking place about 200 yards south of Midgley Bridge on State Route 89A. Agencies arrived around 2 p.m. after a report of an “extreme fall.” Police have yellow tape across the east side of the road at the top of a steep edge.

Sedona Fire and the Coconino Sheriff’s Office also responded.