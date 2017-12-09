Fire chief provides holiday safety tips

The holidays are a joyous time of the year, but can be dangerous if caution is not used. Follow these guidelines to keep you and your love ones safe:

•Use only UL approved lights for decorating.

•Don’t overload outlets. Only use two or three strings of lights per outlet or extension cord.

•Do not run electric cords under rugs.

•Do not run electric cords through doors or windows.

•Examine lights and cords before use. If cords are dry, brittle or cracked throw them out and replace them.

•For outdoors, only use cords and lights rated for outdoor use.

•Turn off lights and unplug them before going to bed or leaving the house.

•If use of lights causes fuses to blow or circuit breakers to trip, you have a problem. Either you have a short somewhere or you are overloading the circuits. Have a qualified electrician check it out.

•If using a fresh Christmas tree, keep it watered. Check for dry needles by hitting the tree on the ground. Look for needles dropping or bend over needles and see if they break

•If using an artificial tree, check for a UL rating (flame resistant).

•Keep candles away from trees and other combustibles.

•Do not leave candles unattended or in the area where children or pets are.

•Do not leave food cooking on the stove when your leave the house or when occupied with other household chores.

Install and maintain smoke detectors on every level of your home and every bedroom.

Remember, a safe holiday is always a good holiday.

If you have any questions please contact your Verde Valley Fire District at 928-634-2578.