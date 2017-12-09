Obituary: Genevieve A. Skovron 1921–2017

Genevieve A. Skovron, 96, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on December 4, 2017, in the company of her beloved cats. She is preceded in death by husband Henry Skovron, mother Cora Ann Anders, Father Vern Patton Anders, sisters Flossie Everett, Robena (Bea) Bennett, brothers Mark Anders and Shelby Anders. She is survived by daughter Melinda Ann Skovron (Cottonwood, Arizona), son Michael Patton Skovron (Oldsmar, Florida) brother Denver Anders (Dublin, Ohio), 4 granddaughters, 1 great grandson and several nieces and nephews. No services are planned at the present time. It was mom’s wish that any kind remembrances, please do so to your favorite charity. The kindest, sweetest, most generous spirit has departed this life and entered a new one to be loved There as she was Here. Her family was her world, thinking and doing for them above her own needs. Strong in faith and love, she gave of herself, never wanting anything in return.
I’d like the memory of me
To be a happy one.
I’d like to leave an afterglow
Of smiles when day is done.
I’d like to leave an echo
Whispering softly down the ways,
Of happy times and laughing times
And bright and sunny days.
I’d like the tears of those who grieve
To dry before the sun,
Of happy memories I leave
Behind when day is done.
Love you always Mom – F.A.A.D.
Information provided by survivors.
