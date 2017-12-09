Students sing Christmas songs at Daniel Bright School

Tuesday, kindergartners from Dr. Daniel Bright School in Cottonwood sing Christmas songs at the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District’s monthly board meeting. Songs included Frosty the Snowman, Jingle Bells and Do You Remember Christmas as a Child? The students began by leading the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.
