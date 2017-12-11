‘Dance With Light’ at Creative Gateways

Light surrounds us and defines our world. We respond to it emotionally, it can lift our spirits and capture our imaginations. Though in many ways any work of art is defined by the artist’s use of light, as a medium, glass transmits light in a magical way transforming colors and textures in each moment. This weekend from Friday, Dec.15 through Sunday, Dec. 17, Creative Gateways presents Dancing with Light spotlighting the dynamic fused glass artwork of Pilisa Rainbow Lady. The public is invited to join them and meet the artist at the opening reception Dec. 15 from 5-8 p.m.



A study in contrasts between formal balance versus an organic fluidity, Pilisa Rainbow Lady’s work reflects the diversity of her background. At a young age she found herself at the helm of a software company and after a successful launch on the NASDAQ in 1994 she was able to retire at the age of 33. She went on to found the Ringing Rocks Foundation, dedicated to preserving ancient teachings of indigenous cultures and spent over a decade working with shamans, medicine men and healers from across the globe. She is the editor of the acclaimed book Shamans of the World: Extraordinary First Person Accounts of Healings Mysteries and Miracles.



It was during her time with the Ringing Rocks Foundation that she was able to delve deeply into many of her childhood experiences where she “just knew things.” Now she uses that experience to translate her visions into luminous creations that echo the ever-changing nature of glass itself. Light and color dance; strength juxtaposes with fragility. In a room filled with natural light her pieces change throughout the day responding directly to the light. Each piece has personal meaning to her, invoking a memory, feeling or place.

Her ethereal work is meant to be woven into everyday life. Light sconces are full of eclectic innovative designs and sophisticated techniques that come together with an unique synergy of contemporary form. “Raindrop Bowls” are awash in vibrant color yet seem to be held together by a molecular magic. Wall pieces illuminate the surrounding atmosphere allowing function and form to come together.

In her radiant “Intention” series she skillfully weaves the knowledge she honed during her time at the Ringing Rock Foundation into her work with fused glass. Each piece in this series holds an intention, such as love or abundance, that is magnified by the glass and gracefully reflected in its design. In addition to the pieces available in the gallery, she also does commissions that are uniquely created for the individual and has recently expanded this series into treatment bowls, sconces and architectural elements for use in spas.

Join Creative Gateways to meet this engaging artist and enjoy a lively discussion about her inspiration and process, while browsing the gallery space and exploring the studios. Appetizers and beverages will be served.

Creative Gateways is an artist’s collective and public gallery space in Sedona, Arizona. Founded in 2016 by Pilisa Rainbow Lady, the working studios are open to all, and visitors are welcome to drop in at any time to meet the artists and engage with the creative process. Their intention is to create an open community where cross-pollination of ideas and spontaneous collaborations can flourish. The gallery space showcases the innovative and lively work that results from this very special environment, for visitors to discover, explore, and take home with them. Creative Gateways is located at 45 Birch Blvd in Sedona. For more information about Creative Gateways, please visit www.CreativeGateways.com or call 928-862-4440