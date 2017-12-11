Sedona Film Festival presents ‘500 Years’ premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud present a one-night only special premiere of the award-winning new documentary “500 Years” on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

From a historic genocide trial to the overthrow of a president, “500 Years” tells a sweeping story of mounting resistance played out in Guatemala’s recent history, through the actions and perspectives of the majority indigenous Mayan population, who now stand poised to reimagine their society.

“500 Years” tells the epic story that led Guatemala to a tipping point in their history, from the genocide trial of General Rios Montt to the popular movement that toppled President Otto Perez Molina. While indigenous peoples of Guatemala are no stranger to oppression, the recent events that took place over a tumultuous three-year span, change finally seems possible when their movement is met with popular society’s outcry to end corruption.

As witness to this heroic moment in Guatemalan history, “500 Years” documents the beginning of the end of an unaccountable rule of law, and a society ready for change. Focusing on universal themes of justice, racism, power and corruption, “500 Years” tells the story from the perspective of the majority indigenous Mayan population, and their struggles in the country’s growing democracy.

“500 Years” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.