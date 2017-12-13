Sedona Arts Center Celebrates 60 Years with Holiday Light Show

Celebrate the spirit of the holiday season and the 60th Anniversary of Sedona Arts Center during the Sedona Northern Lights Holiday Spectacular December 14 to 17. Produced by LA-based Paintscaping, a world leader in 3D projection mapping, this holiday light show will showcase Sedona’s profound beauty, thriving arts scene, dark skies and enchanting landscapes, making this the USA’s largest projection show on a natural canvas!

In Celebration of Sedona Arts Center’s 60th Anniversary, the City of Sedona and Sedona Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to share a spectacularly creative light show on Camelhead Rock. Visible directly from the Arts Center’s Gallery balconies and their newly remodeled Kiln Yard, this iconic rock formation is a regular subject of plein air painters, art journalists and iPhoneographers. The 5-6-minute art projections will be taking place at 6pm, 7, 8 and 9pm every night from December 14 to 17, while the Arts Center’s campus is packed with activities for families of all ages. From children’s book signings to special exhibitions in the Art Barn, and a fantastic holiday sale in the Gallery, there’s something for everyone at Sedona Arts Center.

In the Arts Center’s Special Exhibition Gallery, Fred Tomlin and Pauline Georgakis are showing their works through December 19th. Pauline is a Sedona resident and creates brilliant oil paintings of the surrounding area as well as some from Greece where she spends her summers. She is a self-taught oil painter of extraordinary talent. Accompanying her works are the burl tables created by Fred Tomlin. Fred’s studio is located in Cottonwood, Arizona. He creates tables of various sizes from Redwood burls and Horse Chestnut Buckeye. Don’t miss this exciting show, with extended hours during the Sedona Northern Lights show!

Sedona Arts Center is one of Northern Arizona’s most well-established cultural organizations and serves as the creative heart of Sedona. Founded in 1958, the nonprofit organization is based at the Historic Art Barn in Uptown, Sedona and offers year-round classes, exhibitions, festivals, and cultural events that enhance the creative life of the Verde Valley. The Center’s Fine Art Gallery, open daily from 10am to 5pm, promotes the original works of over 100 local artists and regularly offers special assistance for collectors and art buyers, offers private studio visits, and fosters hundreds of arts education opportunities each year. The Arts Center is the heartbeat of the arts community in Sedona, nurturing creativity and artistic development for 60 years! The Art School with its outstanding faculty is the Center’s core, offering classes, workshops, and field expeditions for all ages and all levels of ability.

Special Events at Sedona Arts Center December 14 to 17:

Thursday through Sunday, December 14–17

• The Arts Center will have three or more spectacular viewing areas with sound to accompany the show, complete with fire pit in the newly remodeled Kiln Yard behind the Historic Art Barn.

• The Fine Art Gallery will have extended hours (10am to 8:15pm) and special holiday discounts on gallery purchases throughout the show.

• Creative Crafts for kids and the entire family, including snowflake-making, drawing and origami stations.

• Hot Cider and Holiday Cheer with candlelit tables

Friday and Saturday, December 15 and 16

• Book signing with children’s author and illustrator Patricia Saxton. Perfect for holiday gifts! See the Northern Lights show and then explore the magic between the pages of Patricia Saxton’s beautifully illustrated children’s books. Discover them for yourself on December 15th and 16th from 6-8 pm when Patricia will be on hand to sign individual copies for all who believe in magic (or just the magic of reading). Patricia will be selling and signing her books: The Book of Mermaids, A Book of Fairies, and Book of Dragons, plus her 52 Weeks of Peace postcard book and Mermaid Dress-up toy will be available!

Saturday, December 16

• Sedona Poetry Slam. See the 7 pm Northern Lights show and stay for the Sedona Poetry Slam! A poetry slam is like a series of high-energy, three-minute one-person plays. Slam poetry is an art form that allows written page poets to share their work alongside theatrical performers, hip-hop artists and lyricists. All types of poetry are welcome on the stage, from street-wise hip-hop and narrative performance poems, to political rants and introspective confessionals.