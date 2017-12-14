Five new course offerings for Mingus students

In the end, it all boils down to student interest.

But, if the interest is there, Mingus Union High School students will have five new course offerings from which to choose.

Following a unanimous vote of the school Board Tuesday, the new classes that will be added to the Mingus course catalog include:

• Stop Motion Animation

• Creative Writing

• Theatre III (incorporated within Theatre II classes)

• German I & II

• Rock Band (already offered at Mingus but there is no documentation the class was ever officially approved by the school board.)

“All of these classes,” explained MUHS Superintendent Dr. Penny Hargrove, “will be in the course catalog, and will be dependent on enrollment.”