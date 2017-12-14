Marauder Tyler Kelly named first team All-State for football

This week the post-season accolades continued to roll in for Mingus Union football senior Tyler Kelly.

He was selected first team all-state as a kickoff returner. Overall in the 4A Saguaro’s Jason Mohns won coach of the year, Salpointe Catholic’s Chris Aguirre was defensive player of the year and Draycen Hall of Higley was 4A player of the year and offensive POY.

Kelly was Grand Canyon player of the year and was first team all-region as a return man and running back. Marauder coach Bob Young was Grand Canyon coach of the year.