Obituary: Patricia M. Spink 1936-2017

Patricia M. Spink, 81 a resident of Cottonwood, passed away on December 5, 2017 in her home.

She was born March 15, 1936 in Alhambra, California to Pearl D. Ogle and Mary C. Oden.

Patricia attended Emerson Elementary and Alhambra High School and went on to Pasadena City Collage where she received her AA. Patricia also worked as a grocery clerk.

Patricia’s heart was always filled with being a Super Mom, a loving wife and a wonderful grandmother. In her spare time Patricia enjoyed Knitting, reading and volunteering.

Patricia is preceded in death by her husband George W. Spink. She is survived by her son Gary W. Spink (Vicki) of Menifee, California, Daughters Geni Beecher (John) of Hemet, California, Judy L. Clarkson (Dennis) of Lake Forest, California, and Cory A. Grinaker (Greg) of San Diego, California, 8- Grandchildren, 5- Great-Grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at Pacific View Memorial Park, 3500 Pacific View Dr. Corona Del Mar, California 92625 on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 2 pm.

In lieu of flowers donations to American Cancer Society of Breast Cancer Research P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.