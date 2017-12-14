Three and done for Dr. Dennis Goodwin?

Before Tuesday’s meeting, Camp Verde Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Dennis Goodwin, right, talks with Eric Lawton, one of the district’s five governing board members. Tuesday, the CVUSD board voted 5-to-0 to accept Dr. Goodwin’s letter of intent to not seek a contract renewal. Goodwin, whose contract expires on June 30, 2018, is in his third year as district superintendent. (Photo by Bill Helm)