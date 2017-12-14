Trio of CV football players get All-State honorable mentions

Three Camp Verde High football players were recognized this week.
Junior Dominiq Bruno, senior Ryan Loza and junior Braden Schuh were honorable mention all-state. Bruno was recognized for his play as a defensive utility/flex player, Loza as a linebacker and Schuh as a defensive lineman.
Overall in the 2A, Rishard Davis of Santa Cruz Valley was coach of the year, Thatcher’s Tyler Roebuck defensive player of the year, Nick Hershey of Gilbert Christian offensive player of the year and Round Valley’s Dylan Workman overall player of the year.
Schuh, Bruno and Loza, along with Bryce Garcia were first team All-2A Central.
