Manzanita Outreach delivers 'Oasis in a Food Desert'

Verde Village is a food desert, according to Mike Newcomb, the executive director of Manzanita Outreach.

The only food retailers in Verde Village are convenience stores.

The nearest grocery store is Walmart down the stretch of State Route 260.

That’s why Manzanita Outreach focuses on giving away free food in the area on the second Tuesday of every month. Dec. 12, the non-profit handed out groceries to over 150 people. The groceries included fresh cucumbers and lettuce, as well as canned corn and other goods. The objective is simple – fill in for the lack of a food bank, and fill hungry stomachs.



Manzanita Outreach will be at the Verde Valley Manor at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.