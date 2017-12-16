Marauder girls basketball nearly erases big deficit

Mingus Union girls basketball rallied, but they came up just short against Bradshaw Mountain.

The Marauders (5-7, 2-1 Grand Canyon) lost 56-47 to the Bears (4-6, 2-2) at home on Friday night.

JV head coach Carson Sandoval filled in for varsity head coach Frank Nevarez.

“We got beat on the boards but we were down 21 points going into fourth quarter and cut it to seven,” Sandoval said. “It could have easily gotten out of hand but the girls played with a lot more confidence. They definitely played more loose in the fourth quarter and it was really just that third quarter where we lost it.”

The lose came after the Marauders had won two in a row, beating Prescott on the road 34-29 and Phoenix Washington at home 44-41.

Mingus Union fell behind in the third quarter on Friday night.

“We were winning at the end of the first and down by six going into the half and then third quarter they kinda got a couple and ones, their girls made all their free throws and kinda spread the game out to maybe like a 15 point game and the towards the end they kinda put the pressure on us and got back up to that 21 point lead but our girls battled back in the fourth quarter, so we’re proud of them for that, definitely,” Sandoval said.

Junior forward Darien Loring led the Marauders with 18 points, followed by junior small forward Summer Scott with 9 and junior small forward/shooting guard Sarah Williams and sophomore point guard Tyra Archuleta with 7.

Sandoval said the difference in the fourth quarter when the Marauders came back was their focus.

“Our girls quit complaining about the refs,” Sandoval said. “We told them ‘don’t worry about the refs, just play your game,’ I think they did a good job with that and they also did a good job with moving the ball, getting the ball up court, our point guards did a good job seeing our shooters in transition and got it to them. And we made 3s, we made a lot of 3s in that fourth quarter and it cut the lead down.”

The Marauders made four 3-pointers in the first three quarters and four in the last period. Plus they made eight of nine free throws.

“We got girls that can shoot it,” Sandoval said. “That was probably our best game shooting 3s. Unfortunately they all came in the fourth quarter, it would have been some in the third but we got girls who can shoot it, we got confidence in them.”

The Marauders head to the Prescott Lady Badgers Winter Classic on Dec. 29. Their next home game is Jan. 16 against Prescott.

Nevarez got injured the day before the game.

“Coach Frank injured his leg in practice (Thursday),” Sandoval said. “He had to go to the hospital and the surgery was required. Yeah it wasn’t good, so he’s at home, he’s got to keep his leg elevated, so he couldn’t be here (Friday) night).”