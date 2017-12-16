Mingus boys basketball routs Bradshaw Mountain

Mingus Union boys basketball routed Bradshaw Mountain to win their second game in a row.

On Friday night at home, the Marauders (7-4, 2-1 Grand Canyon) beat the Bears (1-12, 0-4) 66-45.

The game got a bit testy as players on both sides received technical fouls and the Bears and the crowd got into it.

“I’m not happy with the result, there’s still a lot of things that we need to get better at,” said Mingus head coach Dave Beery. “We gotta be smarter the way we react to opponents and stuff. I thought we didn’t keep our composure as good as we could’ve. Guys got frustrated with the officials and we gotta do a better job of not showing that, just focus on the next play, the next basketball play, instead of like reacting to the last one, so that’s kinda the focus right now.”

The Marauders jumped out to a big lead with 18, 17 and 20 point quarters before taking the foot off the gas in the fourth.

Senior transfer Martin Soria had four points, all in the first but his impact game on defense, bringing an intensity that Beery said spread.

“I can’t say enough about the difference that Martin Soria is making defensively for us,” Beery said. “He changes the way other teams have to play us. I thought he was a real factor again (Friday) night. He got a little out of position a few times, we kinda had to reign him in but he works so hard, plays so hard, it’s kinda infectious and to be honest I thought we played really, really hard for that entire game, which is good to see, obviously every coach wants that and some nights you get and some you don’t but we’ve had it two or three games in a row, so that’s encouraging.”

The Marauders had a balanced offense with junior guard Chase Saczalski and senior guard/forward Michael Bryan leading the way with 10 points each. Thirteen of the 15 Mingus Union players scored.

The win comes after they beat Phoenix Washington on the road on Tuesday. The Marauders have two games left until January, both at home.

They host Glendale Kellis at 7 p.m. on Monday at Gilbert Higley at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The Higley games were moved up an our because both schools have finals this week.

“The win at Washington and this one (Friday night) gives us a little bit of momentum, which is what we want,” Beery said. “We got two tough games (this) week, we got a bigger school Kellis and Higley who’s got a legit D-I kid (laughs), one of the best players in the state and some size and stuff. I think it’s a good measuring stick for us, to see where we’re at Monday and Tuesday, it’s nice to have a little positive energy and momentum heading into those games.”

Elite Cabinet Installs and Donald and Shannon Anderson purchased tickets for the students. Shannon Anderson is a math teacher at Mingus Union.

Taylor Waste served as promotional sponsors of the game, providing thunder sticks, Fatheads with the players’ faces on them and prizes during halftime of the boys and girls games.

“It lets us fill the stands a little easier,” Beery said about the ticket donations. “I thought we had a decent crowd, other than the behavior of the crowd didn’t impress me. That’s always disappointing to see out of our students.”